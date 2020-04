„Router Huawei B310s-22 erkennt PW nicht“

Turn on router Press Factory Reset button and hold for at least 15 seconds Device restarts automatically Default settings have been restored

http://resetrouter.info/router/Huawei/B310s-22-Orange-Flybox

Reset button

Restoring the default settings of the B310s will erase all previous settings. When the B310s is powered on, use a sharply pointed object to press and hold for about 3 seconds until indicator is blinking to restore the B310s to its factory settings. After the factory defaults are restored, the B310s will restart automatically.

https://www.192-168-1-1-ip.co/manuals/8697.pdf

Wirklich gemacht???

Und da nimmt man natürlich ne aufgebogene Büroklammer!