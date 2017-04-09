„Prozedureinspungpunkt;Symbol file“

ERROR: Symbol file could not be found. Defaulted to export symbols for ntoskrnl.exe - Connected to Windows XP 2600 x86 compatible target at Thu Apr 6 08:50:09.936 2017 GMT+2, ptr64 FALSE
Symbol search path is: *** Invalid ***
****************************************************************************
* Symbol loading may be unreliable without a symbol search path. *
* Use .symfix to have the debugger choose a symbol path. *
* After setting your symbol path, use .reload to refresh symbol locations. *
****************************************************************************
Executable search path is:
*********************************************************************
* Symbols can not be loaded because symbol path is not initialized. *
* *
* The Symbol Path can be set by: *
* using the _NT_SYMBOL_PATH environment variable. *
* using the -y =symbol_path= argument when starting the debugger. *
* using .sympath and .sympath+ *
---------------------------------------------------------------------
--- ERROR: Symbol file could not be found. Defaulted to export symbols for ntoskrnl.exe -
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARNING: Local kernel debugging requires booting with kernel
debugging support /debug or bcdedit -debug on/ to work optimally.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Windows XP Kernel Version 2600 Service Pack 2 UP Free x86 compatible
Product: WinNt, suite: TerminalServer SingleUserTS Personal
Built by: 2600.xpsp_sp2_rtm.040803-2158
Machine Name:
Kernel base = 0x804d7000 PsLoadedModuleList = 0x8055ab20
Debug session time: Thu Apr 6 08:50:09.999 2017 GMT+2
System Uptime: 0 days 11:37:28.757
Browser.exe
Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "ReleaseSRWLockExclusive" wurde in der DLL "KERNEL32.dll" nicht gefunden.
AVG_Performace_1471.exe
Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "IsThreadDesktopComposited" wurde in der §Useer32.dll" nicht gefunden.
