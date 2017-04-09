Windows sonstige 12 Themen, 197 Beiträge

Verfolgung starten Optionen

Prozedureinspungpunkt;Symbol file

Clouman / 12 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

ERROR: Symbol file could not be found. Defaulted to export symbols for ntoskrnl.exe - Connected to Windows XP 2600 x86 compatible target at Thu Apr 6 08:50:09.936 2017 GMT+2, ptr64 FALSE
Symbol search path is: *** Invalid ***
****************************************************************************
* Symbol loading may be unreliable without a symbol search path. *
* Use .symfix to have the debugger choose a symbol path. *
* After setting your symbol path, use .reload to refresh symbol locations. *
****************************************************************************
Executable search path is:
*********************************************************************
* Symbols can not be loaded because symbol path is not initialized. *
* *
* The Symbol Path can be set by: *
* using the _NT_SYMBOL_PATH environment variable. *
* using the -y =symbol_path= argument when starting the debugger. *
* using .sympath and .sympath+ *
---------------------------------------------------------------------
--- ERROR: Symbol file could not be found. Defaulted to export symbols for ntoskrnl.exe -
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARNING: Local kernel debugging requires booting with kernel
debugging support /debug or bcdedit -debug on/ to work optimally.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Windows XP Kernel Version 2600 Service Pack 2 UP Free x86 compatible
Product: WinNt, suite: TerminalServer SingleUserTS Personal
Built by: 2600.xpsp_sp2_rtm.040803-2158
Machine Name:
Kernel base = 0x804d7000 PsLoadedModuleList = 0x8055ab20
Debug session time: Thu Apr 6 08:50:09.999 2017 GMT+2
System Uptime: 0 days 11:37:28.757

Browser.exe
Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "ReleaseSRWLockExclusive" wurde in der DLL "KERNEL32.dll" nicht gefunden.

AVG_Performace_1471.exe
Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "IsThreadDesktopComposited" wurde in der §Useer32.dll" nicht gefunden.

Bewertung dieses Beitrages
Nickles /forum/windows-sonstige/2017/prozedureinspungpunkt-symbol-file-539204105.html 0 3 von 5
bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Anne0709 Clouman

„Prozedureinspungpunkt;Symbol file“

Optionen
Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt            xxxxxxx           wurde in der xxxxxDLL" nicht gefunden.

Da stimmt die Version nicht - ohne lange den ganzen Text durchzulesen.

Unter Allgemeines ist das schlecht platziert.

Welches Programm und  Versionen unter welchem Betriebssystem
- so könnte ein Kundiger auf  Nickles schneller antworten.

2x XP kommt vor, 1x Service Pack 2 ?

Gruß,
Anne

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Ganoven Ede Clouman

„Prozedureinspungpunkt;Symbol file“

Optionen

Service Pack 3 installieren, falls noch nicht geschehen und dann Symboldatei installieren https://developer.microsoft.com/de-de/windows/hardware/download-symbols

Anscheinend versucht dein AVG ein Programmmodul zu installieren, das die Symboldatei benötigt.

Physic works and i´m still alive. Walter Lewin
bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Clouman Ganoven Ede

„Service Pack 3 installieren, falls noch nicht geschehen und dann Symboldatei installieren ...“

Optionen

Danke für den Tip

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
mi~we Clouman

„Prozedureinspungpunkt;Symbol file“

Optionen

Ein paar mehr Infos wären ja schon ganz hilfreich. Willst du da irgendwas debuggen oder wie oder was?

"Es wäre dumm, sich über die Welt zu ärgern. Sie kümmert sich nicht darum." (Marc Aurel)
bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Clouman mi~we

„Ein paar mehr Infos wären ja schon ganz hilfreich. Willst du da irgendwas debuggen oder wie oder was?“

Optionen

SP3 hatte die Installation abgebrochen,1.Jetzt werde ich erst mal den Treiberüberprüfungs-Manager ausführen,2.Dateiversionen austauschen,3.Symboldateien sind runtergeladen,4. SP3 noch einmal ausführen und Symboldateien installieren.

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
mi~we Clouman

„SP3 hatte die Installation abgebrochen,1.Jetzt werde ich erst mal den Treiberüberprüfungs-Manager ...“

Optionen
Symboldateien installieren

Wofür? Was willst du mit den Dingern??? Die braucht der Otto-Normalanwender für genau gar nichts. In welchem Zusammnehang bekommst du denn die obigen Fehlermeldungen?

"Es wäre dumm, sich über die Welt zu ärgern. Sie kümmert sich nicht darum." (Marc Aurel)
bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Clouman mi~we

„Wofür? Was willst du mit den Dingern??? Die braucht der Otto-Normalanwender für genau gar nichts. In welchem ...“

Optionen

Also SP3 brauchen einige Programme sonst lassen sie sich nicht  instalieren., und bei den Symboldateien kommt die Fehlermeldung bei einigen Spielen die dan kraschen.

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
mi~we Clouman

„Also SP3 brauchen einige Programme sonst lassen sie sich nicht instalieren., und bei den Symboldateien kommt die ...“

Optionen

Aha, du willst also SP3 für XP installieren und das klappt nicht?!

bei den Symboldateien kommt die Fehlermeldung bei einigen Spielen die dan kraschen.

Die crashen sicherlich nicht, weil da irgendwelche Symboldateien fehlen (die crashen vielleicht, weil SP3 fehlt). Wäre mir neu, daß Spiele irgendwas debuggen wollen.

"Es wäre dumm, sich über die Welt zu ärgern. Sie kümmert sich nicht darum." (Marc Aurel)
bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Anne0709 mi~we

„Aha, du willst also SP3 für XP installieren und das klappt nicht?! Die crashen sicherlich nicht, weil da irgendwelche ...“

Optionen
Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "IsThreadDesktopComposited" wurde in der §Useer32.dll" nicht gefunden.

https://support.microsoft.com/de-de/help/969155/on-a-windows-xp-based-computer-with-family-safety-installed,-you-receive-an-error-message-the-procedure-entry-point-isthreaddesktopcomposited-could-not-be-located-in-the-dynamic-link-library-user32.dll

  c:\WINDOWS\system32

               die Datei dwmapi.dll löschen

wie im support-Artikel von Microsoft beschrieben.

SP 3 sollte korrekt installiert werden. Unter Umständen muss dazu vorher die abgebrochene Installation vom SP3 vollständig entfernt werden.
Das ist jetzt alles sooooo lange her.

Gruß,
Anne

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Anne0709 mi~we

„Aha, du willst also SP3 für XP installieren und das klappt nicht?! Die crashen sicherlich nicht, weil da irgendwelche ...“

Optionen
Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "ReleaseSRWLockExclusive" wurde in der DLL "KERNEL32.dll" nicht gefunden.

Soweit ich das gelesen habe, wird diese Function erst ab Vista unterstützt:

https://msdn.microsoft.com/de-de/library/windows/desktop/ms685076(v=vs.85).aspx  
- Unter Requirements

(Link nach Dr. Windows #29)

Anne

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Clouman Anne0709

„Soweit ich das gelesen habe, wird diese Function erst ab Vista unterstützt: ...“

Optionen

Hab mir die Seite angeschaut.Kann sein das einige Longhorn DLLs vorhanden sind,bin schon am suchen. SP3 update wieder fehlgeschlagen einige Dateien können nicht kopiert oder gelöscht, obwohl vorhanden, muß ntfs Berechtigung im abgesicherten modus checken liegt wahrscheinlich am Administrator. Heute wird also nicht alles...

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Anne0709 Clouman

„Hab mir die Seite angeschaut.Kann sein das einige Longhorn DLLs vorhanden sind,bin schon am suchen. SP3 update wieder ...“

Optionen
SP3 update wieder fehlgeschlagen

Das sollte unbedingt -aus meiner Sicht- gelöst werden.

Vor Uralt-Zeiten gab es dazu auch Tipps, weil durch SP3 bei manchem PC Probleme aufgetreten sind.

Zum Beispiel durch installierte Norton Internet Security 2008.
Einiges wird hier in Netzwelt beschrieben (von 2008).

Vielleicht weiß morgen jemand mehr Hilfe aus Erfahrung.

SP3 update wieder fehlgeschlagen

Wie ist die genaue Meldung?
Dann kann nach der Meldung gesucht werden...

Gruß,
Anne

bei Antwort benachrichtigen