„Prozedureinspungpunkt;Symbol file“

ERROR: Symbol file could not be found. Defaulted to export symbols for ntoskrnl.exe - Connected to Windows XP 2600 x86 compatible target at Thu Apr 6 08:50:09.936 2017 GMT+2, ptr64 FALSE

Symbol search path is: *** Invalid ***

****************************************************************************

* Symbol loading may be unreliable without a symbol search path. *

* Use .symfix to have the debugger choose a symbol path. *

* After setting your symbol path, use .reload to refresh symbol locations. *

****************************************************************************

Executable search path is:

*********************************************************************

* Symbols can not be loaded because symbol path is not initialized. *

* *

* The Symbol Path can be set by: *

* using the _NT_SYMBOL_PATH environment variable. *

* using the -y =symbol_path= argument when starting the debugger. *

* using .sympath and .sympath+ *

---------------------------------------------------------------------

--- ERROR: Symbol file could not be found. Defaulted to export symbols for ntoskrnl.exe -

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARNING: Local kernel debugging requires booting with kernel

debugging support /debug or bcdedit -debug on/ to work optimally.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Windows XP Kernel Version 2600 Service Pack 2 UP Free x86 compatible

Product: WinNt, suite: TerminalServer SingleUserTS Personal

Built by: 2600.xpsp_sp2_rtm.040803-2158

Machine Name:

Kernel base = 0x804d7000 PsLoadedModuleList = 0x8055ab20

Debug session time: Thu Apr 6 08:50:09.999 2017 GMT+2

System Uptime: 0 days 11:37:28.757



Browser.exe

Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "ReleaseSRWLockExclusive" wurde in der DLL "KERNEL32.dll" nicht gefunden.



AVG_Performace_1471.exe

Der Prozedureinsprungpunkt "IsThreadDesktopComposited" wurde in der §Useer32.dll" nicht gefunden.



