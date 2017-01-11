Windows Update findet keine updates ?! > W7X64PRO

Auszug aus dem "WindowsUpdate.log":



2016-12-15 12:44:28:233 836 b20 AU ########### AU: Uninitializing Automatic Updates ###########

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Misc WARNING: WinHttp: DoFileDownload PerformDownload failed. error 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Setup WARNING: Download of http://ds.download.windowsupdate.com/v11/3/windowsupdate/selfupdate/WSUS3/x64/Win7SP1/WUClient-SelfUpdate-Aux-TopLevel~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~~7.6.7600.320.cab failed, error = 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Setup FATAL: Failed to download setup package "WUClient-SelfUpdate-Aux-TopLevel~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~~7.6.7600.320", error = 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Setup WARNING: Download of applicable setup packages failed, error = 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Setup FATAL: Downloading binaries for SelfUpdate failed, err = 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Agent * WARNING: Skipping scan, self-update check returned 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Agent * WARNING: Exit code = 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Agent *********

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Agent ** END ** Agent: Finding updates [CallerId = AutomaticUpdates]

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Agent *************

2016-12-15 12:44:40:152 836 484 Agent WARNING: WU client failed Searching for update with error 0x80004004

2016-12-15 12:44:40:167 836 b20 Report CWERReporter finishing event handling. (00000000)

2016-12-15 12:44:40:167 836 b20 Report CWERReporter finishing event handling. (00000000)

2016-12-15 12:44:40:167 836 b20 Report REPORT EVENT: {C371D3D3-997C-40A3-BC69-748044F52156} 2016-12-15 12:44:40:152+0100 1 161 101 {0011B9ED-9189-4D58-BE25-FA2F13FC3D6C} 1 80004004 SelfUpdate Failure Content Download Error: Download failed.

2016-12-15 12:44:40:167 836 b20 Report CWERReporter::HandleEvents - WER report upload completed with status 0x8

2016-12-15 12:44:40:167 836 b20 Report WER Report sent: 7.5.7601.17514 0x80004004 0011B9ED-9189-4D58-BE25-FA2F13FC3D6C Download 101 Unmanaged

2016-12-15 12:44:40:167 836 b20 Report CWERReporter finishing event handling. (00000000)

2016-12-15 12:44:40:183 836 b20 Service *********

2016-12-15 12:44:40:183 836 b20 Service ** END ** Service: Service exit [Exit code = 0x240001]



Bin ratlos - vielleicht wisst Ihr Rat ??



VLG Chriss

Bewertung dieses Beitrages Nickles /forum/windows-7/2017/windows-update-findet-keine-updates-w7x64pro-539197213.html 11.01.2017 0 3 von 5 von 5