Ergänzung zu "Windows 11 ist eine Katastrophe"

Benachrichtigungen ab, weil ich dein Geschreibsel und das Niedermachen meiner Postings durch dich nun wirklich satt habe.

Jo, mach das!

Was glaubst du, was manche hier so satt haben?

Vor kurzem warst du auf Linux, dann kam doch Windows, dann lief dein System rund, auf einmal war Windows wieder katastrophal, dann hast du O&O entdeckt (uraltes Programm) und jetzt ist Rufus dran.

Zwischendurch bis du auch noch gehackt worden!!

Und das alles haben wir brühwarm von dir erfahren müssen...

Mein Gott,

jetzt installiere endlich den Scheiß richtig, setze dich in dein Kämmerlein und setze dich mal richtig mit Windows selbst intensiv auseinander!

Was meinst du eigentlich wo wir unsere Weisheiten so her haben??

Na,

selbst alles raus gefunden und nicht bei Nickles täglich Threads losgelassen und gejammert, weil ja WIN 11 so schlecht ist!!

Bis denn...