Ergänzung zu "Windows 11 ist eine Katastrophe"

Leider wurde der Thread ja wegen Beleidigungen geschlossen. Da fragte jemand - ich glaube, es war mawe2, wo denn zu lesen wäre, dass die ausgeschlossene Bloatware über das aktuelle RUFUS auch bei künftigen Updates nicht wieder installiert werden wird.
Ich frage mich, warum die Frage kam. Man hätte nur ein wenig auf der Seite nach unten scrollen mussen, um das hier zu finden:
Changelog
- Version 4.14 (2026.04.30)
- Windows User Experience improvements:
-
- Add a Quality of Life option, to disable Teams, Outlook, Copilot and other Microsoft forced nuisances
- Add a Silent installation option, that automatically, and WITHOUT PROMPT, installs Windows on the first detected disk
- Add an option to copy
SkuSiPolicy.p7bto the ESP on installation (please refer to KB5042562 for more info)
- Add tooltips for all the dialog options
- Add limited support for El-Torito UEFI image extraction (Mostly for Dell BIOS update ISOs)
- Improve error report when the user tries to use an image that resides on the target drive
- Improve the UEFI:NTFS partition label to make the install media more explicit during Windows Setup disk partitioning
- Improve support for Bazzite and other Fedora derivatives that don't follow EFI conventions
- Improve detection and exclusion of the new Bitdefender hidden VHDs
- Improve reporting of GRUB and Isolinux MBRs
- Fix potential errors during creation of Windows To Go media, due to the use of new versions of
bcdboot
- Fix errors with local accounts that start or end with whitespaces
Dies ist ein Auszug aus dieser Seite von den RUFUS-Machern
und da wird ganz genau beschrieben, worum es geht, nämlich um die Qualitiy of Life Option, die besagt, dass das Folgende für weitere Updates/Upgrades ausgeschlossen werden wird: "to disable Teams, Outlook, Copilot and other Microsoft forced nuisances" Wer der englischen Sprache mächtig ist, wird das auch kapieren!
So - jetzt warte ich darauf, dass wieder einer die Frage stellt, ob ich an den Weihnachtsmann glaube. Nee, aber ich nehme die RUFUS-Macher ernst und glaube nicht, dass die lügen. Oder dass die üblichen Verdächtigen hier schlauer sind als die Macher von RUFUS....
Amen.