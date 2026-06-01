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Ergänzung zu "Windows 11 ist eine Katastrophe"

winnigorny1 / 9 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Leider wurde der Thread ja wegen Beleidigungen geschlossen. Da fragte jemand - ich glaube, es war mawe2, wo denn zu lesen wäre, dass die ausgeschlossene Bloatware über das aktuelle RUFUS auch bei künftigen Updates nicht wieder installiert werden wird.

Ich frage mich, warum die Frage kam. Man hätte nur ein wenig auf der Seite nach unten scrollen mussen, um das hier zu finden:

Changelog

  • Version 4.14 (2026.04.30)
    • Windows User Experience improvements:
      • Add a Quality of Life option, to disable Teams, Outlook, Copilot and other Microsoft forced nuisances
      • Add a Silent installation option, that automatically, and WITHOUT PROMPT, installs Windows on the first detected disk
      • Add an option to copy SkuSiPolicy.p7b to the ESP on installation (please refer to KB5042562 for more info)
      • Add tooltips for all the dialog options
    • Add limited support for El-Torito UEFI image extraction (Mostly for Dell BIOS update ISOs)
    • Improve error report when the user tries to use an image that resides on the target drive
    • Improve the UEFI:NTFS partition label to make the install media more explicit during Windows Setup disk partitioning
    • Improve support for Bazzite and other Fedora derivatives that don't follow EFI conventions
    • Improve detection and exclusion of the new Bitdefender hidden VHDs
    • Improve reporting of GRUB and Isolinux MBRs
    • Fix potential errors during creation of Windows To Go media, due to the use of new versions of bcdboot
    • Fix errors with local accounts that start or end with whitespaces

Dies ist ein Auszug aus dieser Seite von den RUFUS-Machern

https://rufus.ie/de/ 

und da wird ganz genau beschrieben, worum es geht, nämlich um die Qualitiy of Life Option, die besagt, dass das Folgende für weitere Updates/Upgrades ausgeschlossen werden wird: "to disable Teams, Outlook, Copilot and other Microsoft forced nuisances" Wer der englischen Sprache mächtig ist, wird das auch kapieren!

So - jetzt warte ich darauf, dass wieder einer die Frage stellt, ob ich an den Weihnachtsmann glaube. Nee, aber ich nehme die RUFUS-Macher ernst und glaube nicht, dass die lügen. Oder dass die üblichen Verdächtigen hier schlauer sind als die Macher von RUFUS....

Amen.

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swiftgoon winnigorny1 „Ergänzung zu "Windows 11 ist eine Katastrophe"“
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du drehst es dir halt wieder hin wie du es brauchst.
Im alten Thread schreibst du:

Einfach eine Neuinstallation mit dem aktuellen RUFUS 4.14 machen und man ist vor allen Spionagegeschichten von MS für immer sicher. Auch nach Updates sind die dann nicht wieder da

und das schreibst du jetzt:

dass die ausgeschlossene Bloatware über das aktuelle RUFUS auch bei künftigen Updates nicht wieder installiert werden wird.

Das sind zwei völlig unterschiedliche paar Stiefel.
Ob da Teams oder Outlook mitinstalliert werden spielt beim "nach Hause telefonieren" überhaupt keine Rolle....

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winnigorny1 swiftgoon „du drehst es dir halt wieder hin wie du es brauchst. Im alten Thread schreibst du: Einfach eine Neuinstallation mit dem ...“
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Ob da Teams oder Outlook mitinstalliert werden spielt beim "nach Hause telefonieren" überhaupt keine Rolle....

OK - Aber was nicht gebraucht wird, kommt auch nicht auf die NVMe.

Windows11Pro 64, Gehaeuse: FRACTAL DESIGN DEFINE 7X, Be Quiet Straight Power 12 Platin 1200 Watt, Gigabyte X670E AORUS PRO X, AMD Ryzen 9 7950 X, 64 GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 CL36, GeForce RTX 4090 OC 24 GB, 2 x WD Black 2TB, Creative Soundblaster Z SE, HyperX Cloud II wireless
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mawe2 winnigorny1 „Ergänzung zu "Windows 11 ist eine Katastrophe"“
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Die von Dir verlinkte Seite hatte ich selbstverständlich gelesen.

Und ich hatte Dir schon geschrieben, dass dort nirgendwo zu lesen ist, dass jegliche Microsoft-"Spionage" für immer ausgeschlossen wird.

Aber genau das hattest Du den RUFUS-Machern unterstellt.

Da Du jetzt den Inhalt nochmal hierher kopiert hast, kann jeder sehen, dass Deine Behauptung nichts mit dem zu tun hat, was die RUFUS-Macher ihrerseits zum Thema schreiben.

Nee, aber ich nehme die RUFUS-Macher ernst

Das tust Du nicht, denn Du unterstellst ihnen irgendwelche Aussagen, die dort nicht gemacht werden und stellst das dann hier als unumstößliche Wahrheit rein.

Warum tust Du das?

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gast1000 mawe2 „Die von Dir verlinkte Seite hatte ich selbstverständlich gelesen. Und ich hatte Dir schon geschrieben, dass dort nirgendwo ...“
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Ich kann das wirklich auch nicht mehr nachvollziehen!

Es gibt bei Deskmodder bestimmte ISO,s die bearbeitet  wurden.  (Entfernungen, Blockierungen usw.)

Und dann werden diese auch nicht installiert, wenn ich diese ISO mit Rufus als Neuinstallation ausführe.

Lade ich mir eine ISO aus Timbuktu oder aus einer China-Klitsche oder sonst wo, wird der darin enthaltene Müll, wenn vorhanden, auch mit Rufus mit installiert.

Kann doch nicht so schwer sein, das zu kapieren...

Bei meinem letzten gebauten Kundenrechner habe ich über Rufus eine Neuinstallation mit einer offiziellen gekauften WIN11-Pro vorgenommen, und es wurde alles komplett installiert.

Nichts anderes habe ich auch erwartet!!

Kein Backup? Kein Mitleid!
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The Wasp gast1000 „Ich kann das wirklich auch nicht mehr nachvollziehen! Es gibt bei Deskmodder bestimmte ISO,s die bearbeitet wurden. ...“
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Das Entfernen bzw. Deaktivieren von Outlook etc. mittels RUFUS ist neu und erst seit 4.14. möglich. Die ISO ist dabei egal. Nun besteht die Möglichkeit automatisiert, Programme zu deaktivieren bzw. nicht zu installieren. Dafür gibt es dann eine neue Dialogbox. Ich würde im Zweifel aber nach wie vor zu den bearbeiteten ISOs greifen, wenn man damit bisher gut gefahren ist.

Einen Vergleich beider Installationen also RUFUS mit 0815-ISO vs. bearbeitete ISO kenne ich noch nicht.

Vor der Datensammelwut von Microsoft hilft das aber nur bedingt. Microsoft dürfte es aber trotzdem ärgern, wenn Nutzer sich ihre PCs so bauen, dass wenig MS-Software genutzt wird.

Ende
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gast1000 The Wasp „Das Entfernen bzw. Deaktivieren von Outlook etc. mittels RUFUS ist neu und erst seit 4.14. möglich. Die ISO ist dabei ...“
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Kann ich alles unter Windows-Personalisierung unter installierte Apps in Sekundenschnelle deinstallieren.

Und ich sehe das ganze installierte Zeugs auf einmal!

Na gut, wenn's schee macht..Zwinkernd 

Kein Backup? Kein Mitleid!
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winnigorny1 gast1000 „Kann ich alles unter Windows-Personalisierung unter installierte Apps in Sekundenschnelle deinstallieren. Und ich sehe das ...“
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Na gut, wenn's schee macht..

Ja macht es. Wenn man mal genau nachliest, ist das ein "Quality of Life"-Feature von Rufus. Angeblich - ich will das mal bewußt vorsichtig formulieren - wird dann durch die RUFUS-Funktion verhindert, dass MS die abgewählten Programme und Einstellungen mittels Updates/Upgrades wieder neu installiert.

So - nun is aba schee jenuch. Ich mach' jetzt hier die Biege und stelle die Benachrichtigungen ab, weil ich dein Geschreibsel und das Niedermachen meiner Postings durch dich nun wirklich satt habe.

Dir trotz alledem und alledem (Zitat Biermann) noch einen schönen Abend.

Amen.

Windows11Pro 64, Gehaeuse: FRACTAL DESIGN DEFINE 7X, Be Quiet Straight Power 12 Platin 1200 Watt, Gigabyte X670E AORUS PRO X, AMD Ryzen 9 7950 X, 64 GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 CL36, GeForce RTX 4090 OC 24 GB, 2 x WD Black 2TB, Creative Soundblaster Z SE, HyperX Cloud II wireless
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gast1000 winnigorny1 „Ja macht es. Wenn man mal genau nachliest, ist das ein Quality of Life -Feature von Rufus. Angeblich - ich will das mal ...“
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Benachrichtigungen ab, weil ich dein Geschreibsel und das Niedermachen meiner Postings durch dich nun wirklich satt habe.

Jo, mach das!

Was glaubst du, was manche hier so satt haben?

Vor kurzem warst du auf Linux, dann kam doch Windows, dann lief dein System rund, auf einmal war Windows wieder katastrophal, dann hast du O&O entdeckt (uraltes Programm) und jetzt ist Rufus dran.

Zwischendurch bis du auch noch gehackt worden!!

Und das alles haben wir brühwarm von dir erfahren müssen...

Mein Gott,

jetzt installiere endlich den Scheiß richtig, setze dich in dein Kämmerlein und setze dich mal richtig mit Windows selbst intensiv auseinander!

Was meinst du eigentlich wo wir unsere Weisheiten so her haben??

Na,

selbst alles raus gefunden und nicht bei Nickles täglich Threads losgelassen und gejammert, weil ja WIN 11 so schlecht ist!!

Bis denn...

Kein Backup? Kein Mitleid!
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sea gast1000 „Jo, mach das! Was glaubst du, was manche hier so satt haben? Vor kurzem warst du auf Linux, dann kam doch Windows, dann ...“
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.. ich denke, dass @winnigorny1 alles andere als ein Anfänger ist.

Sein Problem dürfte sein, seine Kiste(n) "zu Tode" optimieren zu wollen, anstatt mit einem sicheren und stabil laufenden System zufrieden zu sein.

Die minimale Leistungssteigerung, welche er mit weiss Gott welchen Programmen oder Eingriffen in die Registry erzielt, dürfte in keinem Verhältnis zum zeitlichen Aufwand dafür stehen. Und den absolut abgeschirmten PC gibt's weder für Firmen mit prof. IT noch für uns private Anwender. Da scheint "winni" eine Art Phobie entwickelt zu haben.

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