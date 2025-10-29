Update lässt sich nicht installieren

Seit Tagen bekomme ich diese Meldung:
Fällt jemandem dazu was ein?
Seit Tagen bekomme ich diese Meldung:
Fällt jemandem dazu was ein?
Hallo weissnix2,
selbst benutze ich noch Windows 10, incl. Upates für ein weiteres Jahr.
Vielleicht helfen dir die nachfolgenden Links, bei deinem Problem weiter.
https://learn.microsoft.com/de-de/answers/questions/5593406/update-auf-windows-11-25h2-nicht-m-glich
https://learn.microsoft.com/de-de/answers/questions/5592453/update-f-r-windows-11-version-25h2-f-r-x64-basiert
KB5054156: Featureupdate auf Windows 11 Version 25H2 mithilfe eines Aktivierungspakets
https://support.microsoft.com/de-de/topic/kb5054156-featureupdate-auf-windows-11-version-25h2-mithilfe-eines-aktivierungspakets-4d307e2d-3028-4323-bb46-552cff491643