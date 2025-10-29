Windows 11 279 Themen, 5.028 Beiträge

Update lässt sich nicht installieren

weissnix2

Seit Tagen bekomme ich diese Meldung:

Fällt jemandem dazu was ein?

Wer klug ist, kann sich auch schon mal dumm stellen. Umgekehrt wird's schwierig...
hddiesel weissnix2 „Update lässt sich nicht installieren“
Hallo weissnix2,

selbst benutze ich noch Windows 10, incl. Upates für ein weiteres Jahr.

Vielleicht helfen dir die nachfolgenden Links, bei deinem Problem  weiter.

https://learn.microsoft.com/de-de/answers/questions/5593406/update-auf-windows-11-25h2-nicht-m-glich

https://learn.microsoft.com/de-de/answers/questions/5592453/update-f-r-windows-11-version-25h2-f-r-x64-basiert

KB5054156: Featureupdate auf Windows 11 Version 25H2 mithilfe eines Aktivierungspakets
https://support.microsoft.com/de-de/topic/kb5054156-featureupdate-auf-windows-11-version-25h2-mithilfe-eines-aktivierungspakets-4d307e2d-3028-4323-bb46-552cff491643

Mein Motto: Leben und leben lassen: Gruss Karl
