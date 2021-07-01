Windows 11 UPDATE

hallo loide,
bei meinem Test-PC mit Windows® 10 Pro Insider Preview Version Next (Build 21390.2025), Dev Channel:
- HP® EliteDesk 800 G1 SFF,
- Intel® 4th Generation Core i5-4570,
- 16 GB (2×8 GB) DDR3-1600 MHz PC3-12800 (Crucial® CT102464BD160B.M16)
- Onboard Intel® HD Graphics 4600
- Samsung® 860 EVO SSD, 240GB
- TPM 1.2
- Secure Boot enabled
keinerlei Manipulationen an Registry o.ä.
wurde Windows® 11 Pro Insider Preview Version 21H2 (Build 22000.51)
über Windows Update angeboten, problemlos installiert – und läuft!
Gruß Raimund
