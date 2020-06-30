Windows 10 für Minimalisten

Hallo zusammen!

Auf einer Mailingliste wurde kürzlich nach Tipps für ein schlankeres Windows 10 gefragt. So gibt es bspw. bei GitHub ein Skript zum "Eindampfen" aufgeblähter Windows-Installationen:

https://github.com/prclaunchky/Windows-10-Super-Minimal, Zitat aus der Beschreibung: an ISO that has been completely stripped down and had all the bloatware/spyware/malfeatures possible removed without compromising the system. The ISO is an 'official' ISO from Windows ISO and the modifications done to the ISO are done with MSMG

Ferner kann man mit WizTree die "Platzfresser" unter Win 10 aufspüren: https://antibody-software.com/web/software/software/wiztree-finds-the-files-and-folders-using-the-most-disk-space-on-your-hard-drive/

Vielleicht hilft's einigen von euch weiter.

FYI

Olaf