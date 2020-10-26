„Win 10 msconfig normaler Systemstart, heruntergefahren,bootet nicht mehr“

Hallo,
Ein Freund hat seine Laptop gebracht, er hat in der ms config auf normalen systemstart geändert,
bootet nicht mehr win fehlermeldung 0xc0000225
hab ihn eh getadelt, ob da noch was möglich ist?
Danke für eure Hilfe im Voraus
LG
Hallo,
Ein Freund hat seine Laptop gebracht, er hat in der ms config auf normalen systemstart geändert,
bootet nicht mehr win fehlermeldung 0xc0000225
hab ihn eh getadelt, ob da noch was möglich ist?
Danke für eure Hilfe im Voraus
LG
Hallo goldhanderl,
Google schon bemüht?
Windows Fehlermeldung 0xc0000225
1. Fundstelle: Lösung: 0xc0000225 Windows-Bootfehler von GIGA
https://www.giga.de/downloads/windows-10/tipps/loesung-windows-bootfehler-0xc0000225/
Danke, hab ich probiert, nützt nicht