Win 10 msconfig normaler Systemstart, heruntergefahren,bootet nicht mehr

goldhanderl / 2 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo,

Ein Freund hat seine Laptop gebracht, er hat in der ms config auf normalen systemstart geändert,

bootet nicht mehr win fehlermeldung 0xc0000225

hab ihn eh getadelt, ob da noch was möglich ist?

Danke für eure Hilfe im Voraus

LG

hddiesel goldhanderl

Hallo goldhanderl,

Google schon bemüht?
Windows Fehlermeldung 0xc0000225

1. Fundstelle: Lösung: 0xc0000225 Windows-Bootfehler von GIGA
https://www.giga.de/downloads/windows-10/tipps/loesung-windows-bootfehler-0xc0000225/

goldhanderl hddiesel

„Hallo goldhanderl, Google schon bemüht? Windows Fehlermeldung 0xc0000225 1. Fundstelle: Lösung: 0xc0000225 ...“

Danke, hab ich probiert, nützt nicht

