„Wenn ein Update zum Update bereit steht.....“

Screenshots and Snips have an unnatural orange tint

When creating screenshots or using similar tools (such as Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch), the resulting images may have an unnatural orange tint. This issue is caused by the Eye Care mode feature of Lenovo Vantage. This issue started on or around September 5, 2019.

Affected platforms:

Client: Windows 10, version 1903

Server: None

Resolution: For guidance on this issue, see the Lenovo support article Screenshots and Snips have an unnatural orange tint. There is no update for Windows needed for this issue.



