„Update KB 4074588 lässt sich nicht installieren“

If you are currently experiencing the 0x80070bc2 error while attempting to install KB4074588, please try this:







In the search box on the taskbar, type cmd.

Right-click Command Prompt in the search results and select Run as administrator. (Select Yes, when prompted by the User Account Control.)

In the Administrator: Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter:



SC config trustedinstaller start=auto

Restart the PC.







In some cases, a second restart may be required. If you look under Settings > Update & security and you see the message Status: Awaiting restart, restart the PC a second time to complete the installation.

http://forum.pcgames.de/hilfe-zu-pc-software-problemen/9370257-probleme-mit-windows-update-kb-4074588-laedt-dauerschleife.html