Was ist denn das für eine E-Mail?

Scamopfer / 1 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo,

wo kommt denn diese E-Mail her, und besteht für mich nun irgendeine Gefahr?

Woher haben die denn meine E-Mail-Adresse?

Hi!

Sadly, there are some bad news that you are about to hear.
About few months ago I have gained a full access to all devices used by you for internet browsing.
Shortly after, I started recording all internet activities done by you.

Below is the sequence of events of how that happened:
Earlier I purchased from hackers a unique access to diversified email accounts (at the moment, it is really easy to do using internet).
As you can see, I managed to log in to your email account without breaking a sweat: (amxxxxx@xxxxx-yyyy.de).

Within one week afterwards, I installed a Trojan virus in your Operating Systems available on all devices that you utilize for logging in your email.

Die E-Mail geht noch weiter, ich will hier aber nicht alles posten.

Außerdem befindet sich definitiv kein Virus oder Trojaner auf dem Rechner, den ich für diese E-Mail-Korrespondenzen benutze.

Freundliche Grüße

luttyy Scamopfer „Was ist denn das für eine E-Mail?"
Das ist die Übersetzung...: 

Leider gibt es einige schlechte Nachrichten, die Sie gleich hören werden.
Vor einigen Monaten habe ich vollen Zugriff auf alle Geräte erhalten, die Sie zum Surfen im Internet verwenden.
Kurz darauf fing ich an, alle von Ihnen durchgeführten Internetaktivitäten aufzuzeichnen.

Unten ist die Abfolge der Ereignisse, wie das passiert ist:
Früher habe ich von Hackern einen einzigartigen Zugang zu diversifizierten E-Mail-Konten gekauft (im Moment ist es wirklich einfach, das Internet zu nutzen).
Wie Sie sehen, habe ich es geschafft, mich ohne Schwitzen in Ihr E-Mail-Konto einzuloggen: (amxxxxx@xxxxx-yyyy.de).

Innerhalb einer Woche danach habe ich einen Trojaner-Virus in Ihren Betriebssystemen installiert, der auf allen Geräten verfügbar ist, die Sie zum Einloggen in Ihre E-Mails verwenden.
