Was ist denn das für eine E-Mail?

Hallo,

wo kommt denn diese E-Mail her, und besteht für mich nun irgendeine Gefahr?

Woher haben die denn meine E-Mail-Adresse?

Hi!



Sadly, there are some bad news that you are about to hear.

About few months ago I have gained a full access to all devices used by you for internet browsing.

Shortly after, I started recording all internet activities done by you.



Below is the sequence of events of how that happened:

Earlier I purchased from hackers a unique access to diversified email accounts (at the moment, it is really easy to do using internet).

As you can see, I managed to log in to your email account without breaking a sweat: (amxxxxx@xxxxx-yyyy.de).



Within one week afterwards, I installed a Trojan virus in your Operating Systems available on all devices that you utilize for logging in your email.

Die E-Mail geht noch weiter, ich will hier aber nicht alles posten.

Außerdem befindet sich definitiv kein Virus oder Trojaner auf dem Rechner, den ich für diese E-Mail-Korrespondenzen benutze.

Freundliche Grüße