Wanzen die offenbar keiner haben will

andy11 / 1 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Nicht die Bettwanzen, die hier:

https://winfuture.de/news,110235.html

Oder gehört das ins Forum Kommunikation?

Manchmal sind es die Leute, von denen niemand eine Vorstellung hat, die die Dinge tun, die sich niemand vorstellen kann. A. Turing
Alpha13 andy11

„Wanzen die offenbar keiner haben will“

Adoption of smart speakers really began to gain traction with consumers in 2018, when the percentage of American adults with such a device passed the 20% mark. Today, the U.S. adoption rate sits at about 25%, and by 2022, it’s expected to more than double to 55%.

In just one year, China’s global share of the smart speaker market went from almost zero to 30%, and the country’s smart home market was valued at over $7 billion. Companies like Baidu and Alibaba are fighting their own battle for domestic market share.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/smart-speaker-market-share-fight/

Wunschdenken, das ist nur ein Kampf um Marktanteile, die Dummheit der Menschen ist halt unendlich und nicht nur in den USA und China...

