„Wanzen die offenbar keiner haben will“

Adoption of smart speakers really began to gain traction with consumers in 2018, when the percentage of American adults with such a device passed the 20% mark. Today, the U.S. adoption rate sits at about 25%, and by 2022, it’s expected to more than double to 55%.

In just one year, China’s global share of the smart speaker market went from almost zero to 30%, and the country’s smart home market was valued at over $7 billion. Companies like Baidu and Alibaba are fighting their own battle for domestic market share.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/smart-speaker-market-share-fight/

Wunschdenken, das ist nur ein Kampf um Marktanteile, die Dummheit der Menschen ist halt unendlich und nicht nur in den USA und China...