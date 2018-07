Vielleicht fällt ja jemandem noch was dazu ein....

Taskhost in Windows 10 is a core file located in the System32 folder and has been renamed as ‘taskhostw.exe’, from ‘taskhost.exe’ in Windows 7.

Each ‘Host Process for Windows Task’ is an instance of ‘taskhost’ running some service in the background.

That is just because the taskhost is loading all the DLL files and scheduling to run them.

But some services are written in DLL files, and they cannot be executed directly. Microsoft shifted to DLL files as they were easy to maintain and update from a programming point of view. DLL services require a host process, an EXE that can execute them and this is what ‘taskhost’ in Windows is.

Evtl. findest sich in den taskhostw-crashdumps ein Hinweis auf das Programm, welches da im Hintergrund immer mal wieder aktiv werden will?

http://www.what-is-exe.com/