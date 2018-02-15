Viren, Spyware, Datenschutz 10.984 Themen, 90.751 Beiträge

Spectre

Spectre

Prosseco

Hallo an alle,

Tja so ist es.

"In the context of Spectre and Meltdown, leveraging coherence invalidations enables a Prime+Probe attack to achieve the same level of precision as a Flush+Reload attack and leak the same type of information. By exploiting cache invalidations, MeltdownPrime and SpectrePrime -- two variants of Meltdown and Spectre, respectively -- can leak victim memory at the same granularity as Meltdown and Spectre while using a Prime+Probe timing side-channel.

Where Meltdown and Spectre arise by polluting the cache during speculation, MeltdownPrime and SpectrePrime are caused by write requests being sent out speculatively in a system that uses an invalidation-based coherence protocol."

Ich sage nur Princeton University and Nividia.

Gruesse

Sascha


Borlander Prosseco

Ich sage nur Princeton University and Nividia.

Ein Link sagt hier mehr als 1000 Worte:

Prosseco Borlander

Borlander

Hallo Borlander,

mmmmmm, dieses link nicht mal Google oder Bing.

https://128.84.21.199/abs/1802.03802

Dann frage mal: Paul Kocher 1996

Aber irgend einer hat sein scheiss gebaut.

Coincidentally, Intel expanded its bug bounty program yesterday, introducing a special program for “side-channel” attacks like these that pay up to $250,000 for disclosure of new exploits.

https://www.enisa.europa.eu/publications/info-notes/meltdown-and-spectre-critical-processor-vulnerabilities

P.S.http://www.goodmath.org/blog/author/markcc/


