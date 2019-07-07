„HTC One X+ kaufen“

Hallo Fachleute.

Ich m?chte mir ein g?nstiges HTC One X+ ?ber EBay kaufen. Es wird von einem H?ndler aus Gro?britannien f?r ca. 100 ? + ca 15 ? Versandkosten angeboten ich frage mich, wo da der Haken steckt. Da ich technisch & englischsprachig nicht so versiert bin, bitte ich euch, die Handyparameter anzuschauen und mir eine Empfehlung zu geben, ob ich es kaufen kann oder lieber die Finger davon lassen sollte.

W?re es in den deutschen Netzen ?berhaupt nutzbar? LTE_4G & unlockt ist zwar angegeben; dennoch bin ich wegen des g?nstigen Preises sehr misstrauisch.

Im voraus: Vielen Dank f?r eure Hilfe.



NETWORK

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE



DISPLAY

Type: Super LCD2 capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size: 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~64.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~312 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass



BODY

Dimensions: 134.4 x 69.9 x 8.9 mm (5.29 x 2.75 x 0.35 in)

Weight: 135 g (4.76 oz)

SIM: Micro-SIM



PLATFORM

OS: Android 4.1.1 (Jelly Bean); Sense UI 4

Chipset: NVIDIA Tegra 3 AP37

CPU: Quad-core 1.7 GHz

GPU: ULP GeForce 2



MEMORY

Card slot: No

Internal: 32/64 GB, 1 GB RAM



MAIN CAMERA

Single: 8 MP, AF

Features: LED flash, HDR

Video: 1080p@28ps

SELFIE CAMERA

Single: 1.6 MP

Video: 720p@30fps



SOUND

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: Yes

- Beats Audio

- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic



COMMS

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, DLNA, hotspot

Bluetooth: 4.0, A2DP, aptX

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS

NFC: Yes

Radio: Stereo FM radio, RDS

USB: microUSB 2.0 (MHL TV-out)



FEATURES

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

- Dropbox (25 GB cloud storage)

- DivX/XviD/MP4/H.264/WMV player

- MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV player

- Document viewer

- Voice memo/dial/commands

- Predictive text input



BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 2100 mAh battery

Stand-by: Up to 360 h

Talk time: Up to 12 h 45 min



MISC

Colors: Stealth Black, Polar White

SAR: 0.86 W/kg (head) 0.72 W/kg (body)

Price: About 220 EUR



TESTS

Display: Contrast ratio: 1521 (nominal)

Camera: Photo / Video

Loudspeaker: Voice 64dB / Noise 65dB / Ring 74dB

Audio quality: Noise -82.4dB / Crosstalk -81.5dB

Battery life: Endurance rating 44h