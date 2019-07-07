„HTC One X+ kaufen“

Hallo Fachleute.
Ich m?chte mir ein g?nstiges HTC One X+ ?ber EBay kaufen. Es wird von einem H?ndler aus Gro?britannien f?r ca. 100 ? + ca 15 ? Versandkosten angeboten ich frage mich, wo da der Haken steckt. Da ich technisch & englischsprachig nicht so versiert bin, bitte ich euch, die Handyparameter anzuschauen und mir eine Empfehlung zu geben, ob ich es kaufen kann oder lieber die Finger davon lassen sollte.
W?re es in den deutschen Netzen ?berhaupt nutzbar? LTE_4G & unlockt ist zwar angegeben; dennoch bin ich wegen des g?nstigen Preises sehr misstrauisch.
Im voraus: Vielen Dank f?r eure Hilfe.
NETWORK
Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
DISPLAY
Type: Super LCD2 capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size: 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~64.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~312 ppi density)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass
BODY
Dimensions: 134.4 x 69.9 x 8.9 mm (5.29 x 2.75 x 0.35 in)
Weight: 135 g (4.76 oz)
SIM: Micro-SIM
PLATFORM
OS: Android 4.1.1 (Jelly Bean); Sense UI 4
Chipset: NVIDIA Tegra 3 AP37
CPU: Quad-core 1.7 GHz
GPU: ULP GeForce 2
MEMORY
Card slot: No
Internal: 32/64 GB, 1 GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single: 8 MP, AF
Features: LED flash, HDR
Video: 1080p@28ps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single: 1.6 MP
Video: 720p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker: Yes
3.5mm jack: Yes
- Beats Audio
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth: 4.0, A2DP, aptX
GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
NFC: Yes
Radio: Stereo FM radio, RDS
USB: microUSB 2.0 (MHL TV-out)
FEATURES
Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- Dropbox (25 GB cloud storage)
- DivX/XviD/MP4/H.264/WMV player
- MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV player
- Document viewer
- Voice memo/dial/commands
- Predictive text input
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 2100 mAh battery
Stand-by: Up to 360 h
Talk time: Up to 12 h 45 min
MISC
Colors: Stealth Black, Polar White
SAR: 0.86 W/kg (head) 0.72 W/kg (body)
Price: About 220 EUR
TESTS
Display: Contrast ratio: 1521 (nominal)
Camera: Photo / Video
Loudspeaker: Voice 64dB / Noise 65dB / Ring 74dB
Audio quality: Noise -82.4dB / Crosstalk -81.5dB
Battery life: Endurance rating 44h
