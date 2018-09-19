Deal-Tipp: Aktuelle China-Smartphones, Tablets und Laptops zu Aktionspreisen

Bei Gearbest gibt es aktuell mehrere Preisaktionen mit beliebten Smartphones, Tablets und Laptops. Hier ist die Liste mit den Links für Schnäppchenjäger:
|
Kategorie
|
Produkt
|
Link
|
Endpreis (€)
|
Smartphone
|
Xiaomi mi 8 6+128GB Global Version
|
https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_009493800071.html?wid=1349303
|
€379.28
|
Smartphone
|
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 4+64GB Global Version
|
https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_1660531.html?wid=1349303
|
€172.40
|
Smartphone
|
Xiaomi Redmi 6 4+64GB Global Version
|
https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_009708949623.html?wid=1349303
|
€125.85
|
Smartphone
|
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite 4+64GB Global Version
|
https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_009482920417.html?wid=1349303
|
€155.16
|
Smartphone
|
Xiaomi Mi A2 4+64GB Global Version
|
https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_009834608211.html?wid=1349303
|
€189.64
|
Smartphone
|
HUAWEI Honor V10 6+128GB Global Version
|
https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_009368001053.html?wid=1349303
|
€353.42
|
Smartphone
|
Umidigi Z2 4+64GB
|
https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_009653023196.html?wid=1817324
|
€172.39
|
Tablets&PC
|
Teclast M20 4G Phablet - DARK GRAY 10.1 inch MT6797 ( X23 ) Android 8.0 4+64
|
https://www.gearbest.com/tablet-pcs/pp_009145932966.html?wid=1433363
|
€146.54
|
Tablets&PC
|
Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO
|
€189.64
|
Tablets&PC
|
Teclast F6 Pro
|
https://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_1245434.html?wid=1433363
|
€431.00
|
Tablets&PC
|
AIWO 737A2 4+128 Gold
|
https://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_009311235927.html?wid=1433363
|
€163.78
|
Tablets&PC
|
Jumper EZbook 3 Plus 8+128GB
|
€422.38
|
Tablets&PC
|
AIWO 737A2 4+128GB Gray
|
https://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_009505442054.html?wid=1433363
|
€163.78
|
Tablets&PC
|
Jumper EZBOOK 3S
|
€249.98
|
Tablets&PC
|
AIWO 737A1 N3450 6+64GB Gray
|
https://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_009486918418.html?wid=1433363
|
€172.40
|
Tablets&PC
|
Jumper EZbook 3L Pro
|
€215.50
|
Tablets&PC
|
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 Global Version INTEL CORE I5-8250U 8+256GB+MX150
|
https://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_009665064233.html?wid=1349303
|
€801.66
Hinweis: Es handelt sich hier um eine Produktinformation eines Anbieters. Fragen, Meinungen und Diskussionen zur Mitteilung sind herzlich willkommen. Beiträge die sich nicht auf das Thema beziehen sind hier jedoch fehl am Platz und werden kommentarlos gelöscht.