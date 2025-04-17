Meine Wordpress Seiten gehen ständig kaputt

Hallöchen zusammen

Seit langer Zeit kämpfe ich mit folgendem Problem:

Ich habe auf mehreren Domains eine Wordpress Seite.

Es kommt dann urplötzlich immer wieder vor dass ich von Google informiert werde dass eine oder mehrere Webseiten nicht mehr funktionieren.

Wenn ich ein Backup aufspiele gehts dann wieder.

In den letzen Tagen hat es wieder mal 10 Seiten "zerschossen"

Nun habe ich mir mal die Mühe gemacht ins Detail zu gehen und nicht das komlette backup auf den Server gemacht sondern eine Datei nach dem andern getestet.

Ich habe nun die Datei gefunden die immer Ärger macht, es ist die Datei:

class-wp-html-processor-state.php

im Ordner: html-api

und der befindet sich im Ordner: wp-includes

Die Datei hat die Berechtigungen

Besitzer: Lesen Schreiben

Gruppen: Lesen

Öffentlich Lesen

Was soll ich tun damit diese Datei nicht mehr verändert werden kann ?

hat da jemand Fernzugriff auf meinen Server oder liegt es an was anderem ?

wenn es interessiert, das hier steht in der datei:

/**

* HTML API: WP_HTML_Processor_State class

*

* @package WordPress

* @subpackage HTML-API

* @since 6.4.0

*/

/**

* Core class used by the HTML processor during HTML parsing

* for managing the internal parsing state.

*

* This class is designed for internal use by the HTML processor.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @access private

*

* @see WP_HTML_Processor

*/

class WP_HTML_Processor_State {

/*

* Insertion mode constants.

*

* These constants exist and are named to make it easier to

* discover and recognize the supported insertion modes in

* the parser.

*

* Out of all the possible insertion modes, only those

* supported by the parser are listed here. As support

* is added to the parser for more modes, add them here

* following the same naming and value pattern.

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#the-insertion-mode

*/

/**

* Initial insertion mode for full HTML parser.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#the-initial-insertion-mode

* @see WP_HTML_Processor_State::$insertion_mode

*

* @var string

*/

const INSERTION_MODE_INITIAL = 'insertion-mode-initial';

/**

* In body insertion mode for full HTML parser.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#parsing-main-inbody

* @see WP_HTML_Processor_State::$insertion_mode

*

* @var string

*/

const INSERTION_MODE_IN_BODY = 'insertion-mode-in-body';

/**

* Tracks open elements while scanning HTML.

*

* This property is initialized in the constructor and never null.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#stack-of-open-elements

*

* @var WP_HTML_Open_Elements

*/

public $stack_of_open_elements = null;

/**

* Tracks open formatting elements, used to handle mis-nested formatting element tags.

*

* This property is initialized in the constructor and never null.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#list-of-active-formatting-elements

*

* @var WP_HTML_Active_Formatting_Elements

*/

public $active_formatting_elements = null;

/**

* Refers to the currently-matched tag, if any.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @var WP_HTML_Token|null

*/

public $current_token = null;

/**

* Tree construction insertion mode.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#insertion-mode

*

* @var string

*/

public $insertion_mode = self::INSERTION_MODE_INITIAL;

/**

* Context node initializing fragment parser, if created as a fragment parser.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#concept-frag-parse-context

*

* @var [string, array]|null

*/

public $context_node = null;

/**

* The frameset-ok flag indicates if a `FRAMESET` element is allowed in the current state.

*

* > The frameset-ok flag is set to "ok" when the parser is created. It is set to "not ok" after certain tokens are seen.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#frameset-ok-flag

*

* @var bool

*/

public $frameset_ok = true;

/**

* Constructor - creates a new and empty state value.

*

* @since 6.4.0

*

* @see WP_HTML_Processor

*/

public function __construct() {

$this->stack_of_open_elements = new WP_HTML_Open_Elements();

$this->active_formatting_elements = new WP_HTML_Active_Formatting_Elements();

}

}