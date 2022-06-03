Laptops, Tablets, Convertibles 11.789 Themen, 55.974 Beiträge

Medion Laptop 2.Festplatte einbauen Welches Connector Kabel?

goldhanderl / 5 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo,

Möchte in den Laptop  meines Freundes Medion Akoya eine 2te Festplatte  SSD einbauen (Schacht vorhanden )

Medion Akoya P17605-MD61665 MSN30027625

Passt dieses Kabel?

https://www.amazon.de/7xinbox-Festplattenanschluss-15-J105TX-15-15-P-Laptop/dp/B08R596RK6/ref=asc_df_B08R596RK6/?tag=googshopde-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=526284679152&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=1993978037916026385&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=1000802&hvtargid=pla-1515547204272&psc=1&th=1&psc=1

Oder weis jemand Rat

Danke für Eure Hilfe im Voraus

LG goldhanderl

Eludi84 goldhanderl „Medion Laptop 2.Festplatte einbauen Welches Connector Kabel?“
https://community.medion.com/t5/Notebook-Netbook/AKOYA-P17605-Einbauteile-f%C3%BCr-zweite-SSD-HDD/td-p/93535

goldhanderl Eludi84 „https://community.medion.com/t5/Notebook-Netbook/AKOYA-P17605-Einbauteile-f C3 BCr-zweite-SSD-HDD/td-p/93535“
Eludi84,

Danke für deine sehr schnelle Antwort und dein Hilfe

LG goldhanderl

fakiauso goldhanderl „Medion Laptop 2.Festplatte einbauen Welches Connector Kabel?“
Auch in einem anderen Thread wird dieses Kabel empfohlen.

An Deiner Stelle würde ich auf jeden Fall erst auf Nummer sicher gehen, dass dieses Ding sicher passt auch von der Lage des Kabels her. Einen weiteren Caddy brauchst Du in der Theorie dann immer noch. Vielleicht ist eine neue SSD als Tausch mit höherer Kapazität die bessere Lösung.

Wenn Du/Ihr Euch gar nicht sicher seid, dann lasst lieber die Finger von der Geschichte, als im schlimmsten Fall über ein falsches Kabel das Board zu grillen.

Das ist bei Medion ja eher logisch, dass die für solche Books keine Teile vorrätig haben oder gar preiswert anbieten.

goldhanderl fakiauso „Auch in einem anderen Thread wird dieses Kabel empfohlen. An Deiner Stelle würde ich auf jeden Fall erst auf Nummer sicher ...“
Danke fakiauso,

Guter Tipp

Werde vielleicht eine grössere m2 verbauen

LG goldhanderl

fakiauso goldhanderl „Danke fakiauso, Guter Tipp Werde vielleicht eine grössere m2 verbauen LG goldhanderl“
Du kannst ja einen Screenshot des geöffneten Gerätes einstellen. Prinzipiell würde ich die verbaute M2-SSD so lassen und die HDD durch eine SSD entsprechender Kapazität ersetzen.

