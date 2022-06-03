Medion Laptop 2.Festplatte einbauen Welches Connector Kabel?

Auch in einem anderen Thread wird dieses Kabel empfohlen.



An Deiner Stelle würde ich auf jeden Fall erst auf Nummer sicher gehen, dass dieses Ding sicher passt auch von der Lage des Kabels her. Einen weiteren Caddy brauchst Du in der Theorie dann immer noch. Vielleicht ist eine neue SSD als Tausch mit höherer Kapazität die bessere Lösung.



Wenn Du/Ihr Euch gar nicht sicher seid, dann lasst lieber die Finger von der Geschichte, als im schlimmsten Fall über ein falsches Kabel das Board zu grillen.



Das ist bei Medion ja eher logisch, dass die für solche Books keine Teile vorrätig haben oder gar preiswert anbieten.