Medion Laptop 2.Festplatte einbauen Welches Connector Kabel?

Hallo,
Möchte in den Laptop meines Freundes Medion Akoya eine 2te Festplatte SSD einbauen (Schacht vorhanden )
Medion Akoya P17605-MD61665 MSN30027625
Passt dieses Kabel?
https://www.amazon.de/7xinbox-Festplattenanschluss-15-J105TX-15-15-P-Laptop/dp/B08R596RK6/ref=asc_df_B08R596RK6/?tag=googshopde-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=526284679152&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=1993978037916026385&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=1000802&hvtargid=pla-1515547204272&psc=1&th=1&psc=1
Oder weis jemand Rat
Danke für Eure Hilfe im Voraus
LG goldhanderl