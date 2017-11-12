Neues Notebook gesucht

Nabend,
das NB wird (fast) nur daheim benutzt, also Inet, FB, MSO 2010, 15,6" und möglichst bis 400€.
Suche Empfehlung für was Brauchbares in neu? (Meechens Geburtstag)
Thx enl
Nabend,
das NB wird (fast) nur daheim benutzt, also Inet, FB, MSO 2010, 15,6" und möglichst bis 400€.
Suche Empfehlung für was Brauchbares in neu? (Meechens Geburtstag)
Thx enl
https://geizhals.de/hp-probook-455-g4-y8b43ea-abd-a1509335.html
da solltest du schon 100€ mehr ausgeben.
https://geizhals.de/acer-travelmate-p259-m-30t3-nx-vdseg-003-a1668246.html?hloc=at&hloc=de
https://geizhals.de/lenovo-v110-15isk-80tl00abge-a1610665.html?hloc=at&hloc=de
https://geizhals.de/hp-15-bw010ng-schwarz-1tt83ea-abd-a1653782.html?hloc=at&hloc=de
https://geizhals.de/hp-15-ay012ng-schwarz-w7y56ea-abd-a1518783.html?hloc=at&hloc=de
sind da sonst Optionen (besser ist für 400€ neu nicht) und Ich würde die Teile eher bis definitiv nicht kaufen.