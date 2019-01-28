„Welches Mainboard für Neuaufbau eines Gaming-PC?“

Hallo,
wenn ich auf ein neues System aufsetzen würde was wäre eure Empfehlung?
ASUS Prime H310M-A R2.0/CSM für ca. 80 Euro mit Coffee Lake Intel i5-8400
https://www.asus.com/de/Motherboards/PRIME-H310M-A/specifications/
oder gibt es ein besseres Board das noch ein bischen Spielraum nach oben offen lässt für die Intel CPU's?
Alternativ natürlich auch ein AMD Ryzen 5 2600, ASUS TUF B450-PLUS Gaming
https://www.asus.com/de/Motherboards/TUF-B450-PLUS-GAMING/
eine Geforce 1050ti, DVD-Brenner, 420 Watt Netzteil, Gehäuse habe ich ja noch......
Preislich liegen die beiden Boards ja ähnlich oder gibt es bessere Alternativen bis ca. 100 Euro beim Board?
Gruß MacHelder