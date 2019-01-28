Mainboards, BIOS, Prozessoren, RAM 27.114 Themen, 121.840 Beiträge

Verfolgung starten Optionen

Welches Mainboard für Neuaufbau eines Gaming-PC?

MacHelder / 3 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo,

wenn ich auf ein neues System aufsetzen würde was wäre eure Empfehlung?

ASUS Prime H310M-A R2.0/CSM für ca. 80 Euro mit Coffee Lake Intel i5-8400

https://www.asus.com/de/Motherboards/PRIME-H310M-A/specifications/

oder gibt es ein besseres Board das noch ein bischen Spielraum nach oben offen lässt für die Intel CPU's?

Alternativ natürlich auch ein AMD Ryzen 5 2600, ASUS TUF B450-PLUS Gaming

https://www.asus.com/de/Motherboards/TUF-B450-PLUS-GAMING/

eine Geforce 1050ti, DVD-Brenner, 420 Watt Netzteil, Gehäuse habe ich ja noch......

Preislich liegen die beiden Boards ja ähnlich oder gibt es bessere Alternativen bis ca. 100 Euro beim Board?

Gruß MacHelder

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
swiftgoon MacHelder

„Welches Mainboard für Neuaufbau eines Gaming-PC?“

Optionen

Würde AMD System vorschlagen:

CPU:
https://geizhals.de/amd-ryzen-5-2600-yd2600bbafbox-a1804462.html

Board:
https://geizhals.de/asrock-b450-pro4-90-mxb8b0-a0uayz-a1858730.html

Speicher:
https://geizhals.de/g-skill-aegis-dimm-kit-16gb-f4-3000c16d-16gisb-a1474853.html

SSD fürs System vorhanden?
Je nach Platzbedarf:
https://geizhals.de/crucial-mx500-500gb-ct500mx500ssd1-a1745351.html

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
MacHelder swiftgoon

„Würde AMD System vorschlagen: CPU:https://geizhals.de/amd-ryzen-5-2600-yd2600bbafbox-a1804462.html ...“

Optionen

Ja SSD 240 GB vorhanden. Hatte ich vergessen einzutragen.

Wären dann: 320 Euro + Versand

CPU + Lüfter:  150 Euro

Board: 80 Euro

Speicher: 90 Euro

Gibt es so etwas als Bundle noch ein paar Euro billiger oder was haltet ihr von den Boards:

https://geizhals.de/asrock-b450m-hdv-90-mxb830-a0uayz-a1844697.html

https://geizhals.de/asus-prime-h310m-a-r2-0-csm-90mb0z10-m0eayc-a1883447.html

Gibt sich das viel?

Was ist der beste Chipsatz für die 1151 v2-Reihe?

B360  H310   H370   Q370   Z370   Z390

Gruß MacHelder

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Alpha13 MacHelder

„Welches Mainboard für Neuaufbau eines Gaming-PC?“

Optionen

https://www.computerbase.de/2018-04/coffee-lake-mainboard-test-h370-b360-z370/

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel-300-Serie

https://geizhals.de/asrock-h370-pro4-90-mxb6u0-a0uayz-a1789140.html?hloc=at&hloc=de

https://geizhals.de/asus-prime-h370m-plus-90mb0wc0-m0eay0-a1796200.html?hloc=at&hloc=de

Ein H370 Board nimmt man da schon besser wenns Intel sein soll und ein H310 Board würde Ich da definitiv nicht nehmen.

Welches 420W NT genau?

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/AM4-Chips%C3%A4tze

https://cpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Intel-Core-i5-8400-vs-AMD-Ryzen-5-2600/3939vs3955

Die AMD Variante hat da immer ein besseres Preis/Leistungsverhältnis.

bei Antwort benachrichtigen