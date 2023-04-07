Upgrade Mint 20.3 --> 21 "Vanessa"

Hi Leutz,

das Upgrade scheitert jedesmal mit Error 100.

Im Netz ist nichts Klares verfügbar (bing und google- Suche).

Versuch, Standart bei Paketquellen liefert folgendes:

E:The repository 'http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu eoan Release' does not have a Release file., W:Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default., W:See apt-secure(8) manpage for repository creation and user configuration details., E:The repository 'http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu eoan-updates Release' does not have a Release file., W:Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default., W:See apt-secure(8) manpage for repository creation and user configuration details., E:The repository 'http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu eoan-security Release' does not have a Release file., W:Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default., W:See apt-secure(8) manpage for repository creation and user configuration details., E:The repository 'http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu eoan-backports Release' does not have a Release file., W:Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default., W:See apt-secure(8) manpage for repository creation and user configuration details., E:The repository 'http://archive.canonical.com/ubuntu eoan Release' does not have a Release file.

Ha teiner eine praktikable Idee, wie das lösbar ist?

Habe leider kaum noch Zeit, seit ich Pflegekraft bin.