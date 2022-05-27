Numlock startet nicht automatisch

Hallo Gemeinde,

ich wende mich an die Linux-Kenner hier im Forum mit einem Problem, welches mich seit einiger Zeit plagt.

Numlock startet nicht wie gewohnt mehr automatisch, was in der Vergangen immer funktionierte.

Die Einträge in etc/default/numlocks sind:

# Configuration file for numlockx



# State of numlog on start of X session

# Accepts following options:

# auto - turns numlock on unless ran on laptop

# on - turns numlock on

# off - turns numlock off

# keep - does not change numlock state

# toggle - toggles numlock state

NUMLOCK=auto

Im "Startpromme" ist ebenfalls ein Eintrag vorhanden.

Ebenfalls ist im BIOS Numlock auf on.

Das Problem tritt nur unter Ubuntu auf. Win 10 ist davon nicht bertoffen.

Das Linux ist Ubuntu 20.04 /64 Bit

Danke für Eure Hilfe.

Gruß

unhold06