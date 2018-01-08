„Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon 64 bit bootet“

ewig. Nach Aufruf von dmesg in der Konsole folgendes Teilbild:

[ 33.760102] floppy0: no floppy controllers found

[ 36.575258] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82

[ 36.580654] usbcore: registered new interface driver snd-usb-audio

[ 36.580754] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device Dualpix HD720p for Notebooks (06f8:300b)

[ 36.586447] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Extension 5 was not initialized!

[ 36.586450] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Processing 4 was not initialized!

[ 36.586453] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Selector 3 was not initialized!

[ 36.586455] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Camera 1 was not initialized!

[ 36.586567] input: Dualpix HD720p for Notebooks as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1a.7/usb1/1-3/1-3:1.0/input/input16

[ 36.586639] usbcore: registered new interface driver uvcvideo

[ 36.586640] USB Video Class driver (1.1.1)

[ 106.715629] cgroup: new mount options do not match the existing superblock, will be ignored

[ 110.065920] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP): enp5s0: link is not ready

[ 110.081334] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link down

[ 110.081339] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link down

[ 110.081370] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP): enp5s0: link is not ready

[ 112.053987] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link up

[ 112.053997] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_CHANGE): enp5s0: link becomes ready

[ 126.175246] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82

[ 131.807274] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82

[ 3188.302472] perf: interrupt took too long (2501 > 2500), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 79750

[ 3533.277863] ata7: exception Emask 0x10 SAct 0x0 SErr 0x4010000 action 0xe frozen

[ 3533.277868] ata7: irq_stat 0x00400040, connection status changed

[ 3533.277870] ata7: SError: { PHYRdyChg DevExch }

[ 3533.277875] ata7: hard resetting link

[ 3533.288110] usb 2-6: USB disconnect, device number 2

[ 3533.288113] usb 2-6.4: USB disconnect, device number 3

[ 3533.988025] ata7: SATA link down (SStatus 0 SControl 300)

[ 3539.164046] ata7: hard resetting link

[ 3539.478151] ata7: SATA link down (SStatus 0 SControl 300)

[ 3539.478157] ata7: limiting SATA link speed to 1.5 Gbps

[ 3544.540017] ata7: hard resetting link

[ 3544.854179] ata7: SATA link down (SStatus 0 SControl 310)

[ 3544.854184] ata7.00: disabled

[ 3544.854192] ata7: EH complete

[ 3544.854199] ata7.00: detaching (SCSI 6:0:0:0)

[ 3544.854571] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Synchronizing SCSI cache

[ 3544.854608] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Synchronize Cache(10) failed: Result: hostbyte=DID_BAD_TARGET driverbyte=DRIVER_OK

[ 3544.854609] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Stopping disk

[ 3544.854619] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Start/Stop Unit failed: Result: hostbyte=DID_BAD_TARGET driverbyte=DRIVER_OK

[ 3685.018393] perf: interrupt took too long (3129 > 3126), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 63750

[ 4000.972586] perf: interrupt took too long (3915 > 3911), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 51000

[ 4881.315955] perf: interrupt took too long (4897 > 4893), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 40750

.......................................................................................................................

Ich hab die Stelle in der viel Zeit verstreicht mal eingedickt.

Kann jemand was damit anfangen und mir einen Rat geben

diese Zeitverschwendung zu minimieren. Gruß Andy