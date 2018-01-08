Linux 14.733 Themen, 103.615 Beiträge

Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon 64 bit bootet

andy11 / 5 Antworten

ewig. Nach Aufruf von dmesg in der Konsole folgendes Teilbild:

[   33.760102] floppy0: no floppy controllers found
[   36.575258] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82
[   36.580654] usbcore: registered new interface driver snd-usb-audio
[   36.580754] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device Dualpix HD720p for Notebooks (06f8:300b)
[   36.586447] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Extension 5 was not initialized!
[   36.586450] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Processing 4 was not initialized!
[   36.586453] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Selector 3 was not initialized!
[   36.586455] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Camera 1 was not initialized!
[   36.586567] input: Dualpix HD720p for Notebooks as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1a.7/usb1/1-3/1-3:1.0/input/input16
[   36.586639] usbcore: registered new interface driver uvcvideo
[   36.586640] USB Video Class driver (1.1.1)
[  106.715629] cgroup: new mount options do not match the existing superblock, will be ignored
[  110.065920] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP): enp5s0: link is not ready
[  110.081334] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link down
[  110.081339] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link down
[  110.081370] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP): enp5s0: link is not ready
[  112.053987] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link up
[  112.053997] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_CHANGE): enp5s0: link becomes ready
[  126.175246] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82
[  131.807274] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82
[ 3188.302472] perf: interrupt took too long (2501 > 2500), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 79750
[ 3533.277863] ata7: exception Emask 0x10 SAct 0x0 SErr 0x4010000 action 0xe frozen
[ 3533.277868] ata7: irq_stat 0x00400040, connection status changed
[ 3533.277870] ata7: SError: { PHYRdyChg DevExch }
[ 3533.277875] ata7: hard resetting link
[ 3533.288110] usb 2-6: USB disconnect, device number 2
[ 3533.288113] usb 2-6.4: USB disconnect, device number 3
[ 3533.988025] ata7: SATA link down (SStatus 0 SControl 300)
[ 3539.164046] ata7: hard resetting link
[ 3539.478151] ata7: SATA link down (SStatus 0 SControl 300)
[ 3539.478157] ata7: limiting SATA link speed to 1.5 Gbps
[ 3544.540017] ata7: hard resetting link
[ 3544.854179] ata7: SATA link down (SStatus 0 SControl 310)
[ 3544.854184] ata7.00: disabled
[ 3544.854192] ata7: EH complete
[ 3544.854199] ata7.00: detaching (SCSI 6:0:0:0)
[ 3544.854571] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Synchronizing SCSI cache
[ 3544.854608] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Synchronize Cache(10) failed: Result: hostbyte=DID_BAD_TARGET driverbyte=DRIVER_OK
[ 3544.854609] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Stopping disk
[ 3544.854619] sd 6:0:0:0: [sdd] Start/Stop Unit failed: Result: hostbyte=DID_BAD_TARGET driverbyte=DRIVER_OK
[ 3685.018393] perf: interrupt took too long (3129 > 3126), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 63750
[ 4000.972586] perf: interrupt took too long (3915 > 3911), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 51000
[ 4881.315955] perf: interrupt took too long (4897 > 4893), lowering kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate to 40750
.......................................................................................................................

Ich hab die Stelle in der viel Zeit verstreicht mal eingedickt.

Kann jemand was damit anfangen und mir einen Rat geben

diese Zeitverschwendung zu minimieren. Gruß Andy

Alle sagten, das ist unmöglich. Dann kam einer, der wusste das nicht und hats einfach getan.
fakiauso andy11

„Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon 64 bit bootet“

Da klemmt das USB-Gerät an USB 1-3 und wenn dmesg nicht schwindelt, ist das die Webcam.

Wuppt Mint wieder, wenn Du diese abschaltest oder entfernst?

Ist das ein frisch installiertes System? Dann könnte auch eine fehlende Firmware schuld sein und falls noch nicht geschehen, aktualisier erst einmal auf dem üblichen Weg:

sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get dist-upgrade

Wenn es dat Dingens ist, müssen wir halt mal Guggug machen, ob die ausser der Firmware und dem uvc noch etwas braucht, um zu laufen oder ob die mit dem Pinguin nix am Hut hat (wobei ich zu Deinem Bdauern beinahe auf Letzteres tippe).

https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=cannot+get+freq+at+ep+0x82&l=deutsch

Wenn die Welt gerettet wurde, wird es durch Frauen geschehen sein...
andy11 fakiauso

„Da klemmt das USB-Gerät an USB 1-3 und wenn dmesg nicht schwindelt, ist das die Webcam. Wuppt Mint wieder, wenn Du diese ...“

Wenns die Webcam sein soll, es ist eine Hercules Cam für Notebooks

angeschlossen. Schon was älter das Teil aber sie liefert ein sauberes Bild

unter Chees.

Den Rest mach ich gleich mal. Andy

Alle sagten, das ist unmöglich. Dann kam einer, der wusste das nicht und hats einfach getan.
andy11

Nachtrag zu: „Wenns die Webcam sein soll, es ist eine Hercules Cam für Notebooks angeschlossen. Schon was älter das Teil aber sie ...“

Mann, die Kiste hat sich aber ne Menge Stoff reingezogen.

Die Cam wird wohl richtig erkannt:

[   25.827236] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82
[   25.832641] usbcore: registered new interface driver snd-usb-audio
[   25.832643] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device Dualpix HD720p for Notebooks (06f8:300b)
[   25.836789] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Extension 5 was not initialized!
[   25.836792] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Processing 4 was not initialized!
[   25.836794] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Selector 3 was not initialized!
[   25.836797] uvcvideo 1-3:1.0: Entity type for entity Camera 1 was not initialized!
[   25.836904] input: Dualpix HD720p for Notebooks as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1a.7/usb1/1-3/1-3:1.0/input/input16
[   25.836955] usbcore: registered new interface driver uvcvideo
[   25.836956] USB Video Class driver (1.1.1)
[  105.735617] cgroup: new mount options do not match the existing superblock, will be ignored
[  116.775906] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP): enp5s0: link is not ready
[  116.789313] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link down
[  116.789315] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link down
[  116.789371] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP): enp5s0: link is not ready
[  118.879587] r8169 0000:05:00.0 enp5s0: link up
[  118.879598] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_CHANGE): enp5s0: link becomes ready
[  142.815271] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82
[  148.447224] usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot get freq at ep 0x82
-

Andy

Alle sagten, das ist unmöglich. Dann kam einer, der wusste das nicht und hats einfach getan.
fakiauso andy11

„Mann, die Kiste hat sich aber ne Menge Stoff reingezogen. Die Cam wird wohl richtig erkannt: 25.827236 usb 1-3: 3:1: cannot ...“

Die Cam wird wohl richtig erkannt:


Jo  - und zickt trotzdem weiter:-(

Könnte natürlich ein Kernel-Bug sein und Du hast ihn 'gefunden'.

Falls Du Bock auf spielen hast, dann ziehe Dir mal die ISO von Mint 18.3 und falls das Gerät damit läuft, würde ich zum Upgrade raten:

https://www.linuxmintusers.de/index.php?topic=45580.0

https://linuxmintclub.de/index.php?topic=428.0

https://knud.aquarius.uberspace.de/wordpress/linux-mint-18-2-auf-18-3-updaten-fuer-ungeduldige/

Mit dem neueren Kernel geht es dann vielleicht wieder. Eventuell ziehst Du sie ab und steckst an einem anderen Port. und schaust dann noch einmal, was dmesg ausspuckt.

Wenn die Welt gerettet wurde, wird es durch Frauen geschehen sein...
andy11 fakiauso

„Jo - und zickt trotzdem weiter:- Könnte natürlich ein Kernel-Bug sein und Du hast ihn gefunden . Falls Du Bock auf ...“

Könnte natürlich ein Kernel-Bug sein und Du hast ihn 'gefunden'

Ich trete in jeden Fettnapf der auch nur halbwegs in Reichweite ist....

Mint 18.3 werd ich mal versuchen, ja.

Die Kamera umstecken kann ich erst morgen, ist nicht so einfach

weil alles hinter meinen Süpertisch hier verlegt ist, versuch ich aber

auch mal, er steht ja auf Rollen.

Danke für die Tipps. Die Links hab ich mal überflogen und die werden mir helfen.

Gruß Andy

Alle sagten, das ist unmöglich. Dann kam einer, der wusste das nicht und hats einfach getan.
