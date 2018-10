„Opera mail keine Rückmeldung“

Opera Mail is at the end-of-life stage of its product lifecycle. This means neither technical support nor product and security updates will be provided. The product is still available to download, but users are warned to use it at their own risk

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opera_Mail

Nimmt man definitiv nicht mehr!

https://forums.opera.com/topic/3797/uninstall-opera-mail/3

So deinstalliert man das Prog.