ist meine HP sooo schlecht? (Report aus Indien?)

Hallo Experten,

vor 3 Jahren habe ich meine Homepage von einem 'Experten' umstellen lassen von WebsiteBaker auf Wordpress. Es war kein Glücksgriff mit dem "Master", denn er hatte viel Elemente durcheinandergebracht; Texte passten nicht zu den Bildern z.B.

Jetzt bekomme ich einen Report rein, vermutlich bis jetzt aus Indien, und er findet reichlich Fehler.

Gibts heir Experten, die ein Programm kennen, das Fehler aufdeckt? Ich schaff das mit meiner "Software" im Kopf nicht mehr, denn ich bin nicht 49 sondern von 49... :-(

Und dann ist da noch Google Adwords, oder Google Ads, wie es jetzt heißt. Wie finde ich vertrauenswürdige Hilfe? Ich erhalte Anrufe aus Dortmund oder Braunschweig, die angeblich Profis sind, aber ich habe Schwierigkeiten, denen zu trauen.

Konstruktive Stellungnahmen hochwillkommen.

Die Homepage: www.artelitho-sonnenuhren.de

Der Report in Englisch:

Dear artelitho-sonnenuhren.de Owner,

Hope you are doing well !

I'm a senior digital marketing expert with 10+ years of experience.

I went through your website and found that your website has lots of broken links as well as technical errors which break the rules of Google algorithm.

Some of your error on the website: artelitho-sonnenuhren.de

4 pages with harmful broken links.

No meta tag & title tag.

Your website doesn't have a canonical tag.

All your JavaScript and CSS files are not minified.

Your website doesn't have a updated sitemap.

Google bot is not able to Crawl Your Website.

Your website does not have a webmaster tool.

Warning :

Frankly speaking if we don't fix these errors then it will create a very bad impact on your website visibility. It affects the reputation of the domain. As a result google will remove your expensive website from the search engine because your website didn’t follow the algorithms of google.

Let me know if you're interested in fixing the error on your website artelitho-sonnenuhren.de . Then I will assign a digital marketing manager to send you all your website errors with a full analysis report & help you to fix all these errors.

I’m waiting for your positive reply to help your website to make it’s search engine friendly.

Best regards,

Piolo Jones

Senior Digital Marketing Expert

_________________________________________________________

( Error Fixation Cost : $100 One Time To Fix All The Errors Of Your Website & Make It’s Search Engine Friendly.)

( N.B : If you are really interested in fixing all the errors then reply to me. Because I am not telling any fake things or doing any spam. I want to help your organization. )