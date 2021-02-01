Drucker, Scanner, Kombis 11.399 Themen, 45.764 Beiträge

Raecher_der_Erwerbslosen1 jofri62

„Drucker für Win 10 und Linux 19.3 Tricia“

Treiber gibt es https://support.brother.com/g/b/downloadtop.aspx?c=de&lang=de&prod=hl1110_us_eu_as

Wer nach allen Seiten offen ist, der kann nicht ganz dicht sein.
Alpha13 Raecher_der_Erwerbslosen1

„Treiber gibt es https://support.brother.com/g/b/downloadtop.aspx?c de lang de prod hl1110_us_eu_as“

https://www.openprinting.org/printer/Brother/Brother-HL-1110

Pustekuchen sagt man da und zudem ist bei dem absolutem Müllteil sehr viel Ärger nicht nur bei Linux sicher!

Alpha13 jofri62

„Drucker für Win 10 und Linux 19.3 Tricia“

Nein und ist außerdem schon allgemein Müll pur!

https://www.linuxmintusers.de/index.php?topic=49777.0

https://geizhals.de/brother-hl-l2350dw-hll2350dwg1-a1740646.html

Kann man z.B. nehmen!

Raecher_der_Erwerbslosen1 Alpha13

„Nein und ist außerdem schon allgemein Müll pur! https://www.linuxmintusers.de/index.php?topic 49777.0 ...“

Brother sagt das für Linux: https://support.brother.com/g/b/downloadlist.aspx?c=de&lang=de&prod=hl1110_us_eu_as&os=128&flang=English#SelectLanguageType-625_0_1

Und das für Windows: https://support.brother.com/g/b/downloadtop.aspx?c=de&lang=de&prod=hl1110_us_eu_as

