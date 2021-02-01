„Drucker für Win 10 und Linux 19.3 Tricia“

Hallo,
https://www.photospecialist.de/brother-hl-1110-a4-laserprinter?utm_campaign=0+tot+100&utm_content=Brother/Drucker&utm_source=idealo.de&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=BROHL1110
läuft der Drucker mit beiden Betriebssystemen?
Gruß
https://www.openprinting.org/printer/Brother/Brother-HL-1110
Pustekuchen sagt man da und zudem ist bei dem absolutem Müllteil sehr viel Ärger nicht nur bei Linux sicher!
Nein und ist außerdem schon allgemein Müll pur!
https://www.linuxmintusers.de/index.php?topic=49777.0
https://geizhals.de/brother-hl-l2350dw-hll2350dwg1-a1740646.html
Kann man z.B. nehmen!
Brother sagt das für Linux: https://support.brother.com/g/b/downloadlist.aspx?c=de&lang=de&prod=hl1110_us_eu_as&os=128&flang=English#SelectLanguageType-625_0_1
Und das für Windows: https://support.brother.com/g/b/downloadtop.aspx?c=de&lang=de&prod=hl1110_us_eu_as