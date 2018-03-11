„HP inkjet cp 1700 Display defekt“

Hallo, wie kann man das Display am HP inkjet cp 1700 tauschen? Wie baut man das aus ?
Danke
Assy. Light pipe SVC and PCA Assy. Light pipe SVC and PCA Key panel:
https://electronicshelponline.blogspot.de/2013/08/hp-color-inkjet-printer-cp1700-series.html?m=1
https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1323585/Hp-Color-Inkjet-Cp1700.html?page=246#manual
https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1323585/Hp-Color-Inkjet-Cp1700.html?page=247#manual
Lohnt bei dem mindestens 13 Jahre altem Teil aber never ever und zudem dürfte da eher das PCA Assy. Logic SVC hin sein...