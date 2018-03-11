Drucker, Scanner, Kombis 11.265 Themen, 44.044 Beiträge

HP inkjet cp 1700 Display defekt

emma189 / 1 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo, wie kann man das Display am HP inkjet cp 1700 tauschen? Wie baut man das aus ?

Danke 

Alpha13 emma189

„HP inkjet cp 1700 Display defekt“

Assy. Light pipe SVC and PCA Assy. Light pipe SVC and PCA Key panel:

https://electronicshelponline.blogspot.de/2013/08/hp-color-inkjet-printer-cp1700-series.html?m=1

https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1323585/Hp-Color-Inkjet-Cp1700.html?page=246#manual

https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1323585/Hp-Color-Inkjet-Cp1700.html?page=247#manual

Lohnt bei dem mindestens 13 Jahre altem Teil aber never ever und zudem dürfte da eher das PCA Assy. Logic SVC hin sein...

