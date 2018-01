„Epson Perfection 1260 Photo unter Windows 8 64Bit“

Although Epson does not offer a 64-bit driver for your product, there is a 3rd party solution available from a company called Hamrick. For additional information on Hamrick and their VueScan software, please visit hamrick.com. Note: Hamrick's VueScan software does require purchase and is not supported by Epson.

https://epson.com/Support/Scanners/Perfection-Series/Epson-Perfection-1260-Photo/s/SPT_B11B154101?review-filter=Windows+7+64-bit

https://www.hamrick.com/de/vuescan/epson-perfection-1260-treiber.html

Wenn man für Vuescan nix abdrückt gibts aber ein "schönes" Wasserzeichen.