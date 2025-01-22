Datenträger - Festplatten, SSDs, Speichersticks und -Karten, CD/ 19.581 Themen, 110.138 Beiträge

Was hat das zu bedeuten?

Für mich sieht das nur so aus, daß die HD alt ist.

Aber eine eingebaute Laufzeit, nachdem die Platte kaputt geht, das erscheint mir nicht ganz logisch, bzw. es richt nach Absicht.

smartctl 7.2 2020-12-30 r5155 [x86_64-linux-5.15.0-130-generic] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-20, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family:     Crucial/Micron Client SSDs
Device Model:     MTFDDAV256TBN-1AR15ABHA
Serial Number:    UFZNP01ZR89895
LU WWN Device Id: 5 00a075 11842c6fb
Firmware Version: HPC0T12
User Capacity:    256.060.514.304 bytes [256 GB]
Sector Sizes:     512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate:    Solid State Device
Form Factor:      M.2
TRIM Command:     Available, deterministic, zeroed
Device is:        In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is:   ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 5
SATA Version is:  SATA 3.2, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is:    Wed Jan 22 17:29:07 2025 CET
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: FAILED!
Drive failure expected in less than 24 hours. SAVE ALL DATA.
See vendor-specific Attribute list for failed Attributes.

General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status:  (0x06)    Offline data collection activity
                    was aborted by the device with a fatal error.
                    Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status:      (  64)    The previous self-test completed having
                    a test element that failed and the test
                    element that failed is not known.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection:         (  678) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities:              (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
                    Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
                    Suspend Offline collection upon new
                    command.
                    Offline surface scan supported.
                    Self-test supported.
                    No Conveyance Self-test supported.
                    Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities:            (0x0003)    Saves SMART data before entering
                    power-saving mode.
                    Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability:        (0x01)    Error logging supported.
                    General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time:      (   2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time:      (  12) minutes.
SCT capabilities:            (0x0035)    SCT Status supported.
                    SCT Feature Control supported.
                    SCT Data Table supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 32
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAG     VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE      UPDATED  WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     0x002f   009   009   050    Pre-fail  Always   FAILING_NOW 94
  5 Reallocate_NAND_Blk_Cnt 0x0033   099   099   010    Pre-fail  Always       -       22
  9 Power_On_Hours          0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1455
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       4028
171 Program_Fail_Count      0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       2
172 Erase_Fail_Count        0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
173 Ave_Block-Erase_Count   0x0032   097   097   005    Old_age   Always       -       84
174 Unexpect_Power_Loss_Ct  0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       151
176 Erase_Fail_Count_Chip   0x0022   098   098   000    Old_age   Always       -       1946
181 Program_Fail_Cnt_Total  0x0022   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       3680789660464
183 SATA_Interfac_Downshift 0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
184 Error_Correction_Count  0x003b   100   100   097    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
187 Reported_Uncorrect      0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1739
188 Command_Timeout         0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       4270
194 Temperature_Celsius     0x0022   076   037   000    Old_age   Always       -       24 (Min/Max 8/63)
198 Offline_Uncorrectable   0x0030   100   100   000    Old_age   Offline      -       0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
240 Unknown_SSD_Attribute   0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       6266270 (0 0 33)
241 Total_LBAs_Written      0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       17905908816
242 Total_LBAs_Read         0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       20258174907
243 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       991105917

SMART Error Log Version: 1
ATA Error Count: 1739 (device log contains only the most recent five errors)
    CR = Command Register [HEX]
    FR = Features Register [HEX]
    SC = Sector Count Register [HEX]
    SN = Sector Number Register [HEX]
    CL = Cylinder Low Register [HEX]
    CH = Cylinder High Register [HEX]
    DH = Device/Head Register [HEX]
    DC = Device Command Register [HEX]
    ER = Error register [HEX]
    ST = Status register [HEX]
Powered_Up_Time is measured from power on, and printed as
DDd+hh:mm:SS.sss where DD=days, hh=hours, mm=minutes,
SS=sec, and sss=millisec. It "wraps" after 49.710 days.

Error 1739 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 08 30 98 84 40  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x00849830 = 8689712

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 08 30 98 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  47 00 01 30 06 00 e0 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ LOG DMA EXT
  47 00 01 30 00 00 e0 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ LOG DMA EXT
  47 00 01 00 00 00 e0 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ LOG DMA EXT
  47 00 01 30 08 00 e0 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ LOG DMA EXT

Error 1738 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 08 30 98 84 40  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x00849830 = 8689712

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 08 30 98 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 08 28 98 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 08 20 98 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 08 18 98 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 08 10 98 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED

Error 1737 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 a8 95 84 40  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x008495a8 = 8689064

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 00 a8 95 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 00 a8 8d 84 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  ea 00 00 00 00 00 e0 08  10d+22:34:12.704  FLUSH CACHE EXT
  61 00 08 e0 c1 3a 40 08  10d+22:34:12.704  WRITE FPDMA QUEUED
  ea 00 00 00 00 00 e0 08  10d+22:34:12.704  FLUSH CACHE EXT

Error 1736 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 01 b7 d8 86 40  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0086d8b7 = 8837303

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 01 b7 d8 86 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  61 01 08 90 69 08 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  WRITE FPDMA QUEUED
  2f 00 01 10 00 00 e0 00  20d+07:56:00.000  READ LOG EXT
  60 00 01 b7 d8 86 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  61 01 08 90 69 08 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  WRITE FPDMA QUEUED

Error 1735 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 02 b7 d8 86 40  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0086d8b7 = 8837303

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 02 b7 d8 86 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  61 01 08 28 2f 1d 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  WRITE FPDMA QUEUED
  2f 00 01 10 00 00 e0 00  20d+07:56:00.000  READ LOG EXT
  60 00 02 b7 d8 86 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  61 01 08 28 2f 1d 40 00  20d+07:56:00.000  WRITE FPDMA QUEUED

SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num  Test_Description    Status                  Remaining  LifeTime(hours)  LBA_of_first_error
# 1  Extended offline    Self-test routine in progress 90%      1455         -
# 2  Short offline       Self-test routine in progress 90%      1455         -
# 3  Short offline       Completed without error       00%         3         -

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
 SPAN  MIN_LBA  MAX_LBA  CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
    1        0        0  Not_testing
    2        0        0  Not_testing
    3        0        0  Not_testing
    4        0        0  Not_testing
    5        0        0  Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
  After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.


