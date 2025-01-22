Was hat das zu bedeuten?

Für mich sieht das nur so aus, daß die HD alt ist.

Aber eine eingebaute Laufzeit, nachdem die Platte kaputt geht, das erscheint mir nicht ganz logisch, bzw. es richt nach Absicht.

smartctl 7.2 2020-12-30 r5155 [x86_64-linux-5.15.0-130-generic] (local build)

Copyright (C) 2002-20, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org



=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===

Model Family: Crucial/Micron Client SSDs

Device Model: MTFDDAV256TBN-1AR15ABHA

Serial Number: UFZNP01ZR89895

LU WWN Device Id: 5 00a075 11842c6fb

Firmware Version: HPC0T12

User Capacity: 256.060.514.304 bytes [256 GB]

Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical

Rotation Rate: Solid State Device

Form Factor: M.2

TRIM Command: Available, deterministic, zeroed

Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]

ATA Version is: ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 5

SATA Version is: SATA 3.2, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)

Local Time is: Wed Jan 22 17:29:07 2025 CET

SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.

SMART support is: Enabled



=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===

SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: FAILED!

Drive failure expected in less than 24 hours. SAVE ALL DATA.

See vendor-specific Attribute list for failed Attributes.



General SMART Values:

Offline data collection status: (0x06) Offline data collection activity

was aborted by the device with a fatal error.

Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.

Self-test execution status: ( 64) The previous self-test completed having

a test element that failed and the test

element that failed is not known.

Total time to complete Offline

data collection: ( 678) seconds.

Offline data collection

capabilities: (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.

Auto Offline data collection on/off support.

Suspend Offline collection upon new

command.

Offline surface scan supported.

Self-test supported.

No Conveyance Self-test supported.

Selective Self-test supported.

SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering

power-saving mode.

Supports SMART auto save timer.

Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.

General Purpose Logging supported.

Short self-test routine

recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.

Extended self-test routine

recommended polling time: ( 12) minutes.

SCT capabilities: (0x0035) SCT Status supported.

SCT Feature Control supported.

SCT Data Table supported.



SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 32

Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:

ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE

1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x002f 009 009 050 Pre-fail Always FAILING_NOW 94

5 Reallocate_NAND_Blk_Cnt 0x0033 099 099 010 Pre-fail Always - 22

9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1455

12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 4028

171 Program_Fail_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2

172 Erase_Fail_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

173 Ave_Block-Erase_Count 0x0032 097 097 005 Old_age Always - 84

174 Unexpect_Power_Loss_Ct 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 151

176 Erase_Fail_Count_Chip 0x0022 098 098 000 Old_age Always - 1946

181 Program_Fail_Cnt_Total 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 3680789660464

183 SATA_Interfac_Downshift 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

184 Error_Correction_Count 0x003b 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0

187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1739

188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 4270

194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 076 037 000 Old_age Always - 24 (Min/Max 8/63)

198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0030 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0

199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

240 Unknown_SSD_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 6266270 (0 0 33)

241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 17905908816

242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 20258174907

243 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 991105917



SMART Error Log Version: 1

ATA Error Count: 1739 (device log contains only the most recent five errors)

CR = Command Register [HEX]

FR = Features Register [HEX]

SC = Sector Count Register [HEX]

SN = Sector Number Register [HEX]

CL = Cylinder Low Register [HEX]

CH = Cylinder High Register [HEX]

DH = Device/Head Register [HEX]

DC = Device Command Register [HEX]

ER = Error register [HEX]

ST = Status register [HEX]

Powered_Up_Time is measured from power on, and printed as

DDd+hh:mm:SS.sss where DD=days, hh=hours, mm=minutes,

SS=sec, and sss=millisec. It "wraps" after 49.710 days.



Error 1739 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 51 08 30 98 84 40 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x00849830 = 8689712



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 08 30 98 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED

47 00 01 30 06 00 e0 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ LOG DMA EXT

47 00 01 30 00 00 e0 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ LOG DMA EXT

47 00 01 00 00 00 e0 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ LOG DMA EXT

47 00 01 30 08 00 e0 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ LOG DMA EXT



Error 1738 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 51 08 30 98 84 40 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x00849830 = 8689712



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 08 30 98 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 28 98 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 20 98 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 18 98 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 10 98 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED



Error 1737 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 51 00 a8 95 84 40 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x008495a8 = 8689064



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 00 a8 95 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 00 a8 8d 84 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 READ FPDMA QUEUED

ea 00 00 00 00 00 e0 08 10d+22:34:12.704 FLUSH CACHE EXT

61 00 08 e0 c1 3a 40 08 10d+22:34:12.704 WRITE FPDMA QUEUED

ea 00 00 00 00 00 e0 08 10d+22:34:12.704 FLUSH CACHE EXT



Error 1736 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 51 01 b7 d8 86 40 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0086d8b7 = 8837303



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 01 b7 d8 86 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 READ FPDMA QUEUED

61 01 08 90 69 08 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 WRITE FPDMA QUEUED

2f 00 01 10 00 00 e0 00 20d+07:56:00.000 READ LOG EXT

60 00 01 b7 d8 86 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 READ FPDMA QUEUED

61 01 08 90 69 08 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 WRITE FPDMA QUEUED



Error 1735 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 0 hours (0 days + 0 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 51 02 b7 d8 86 40 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0086d8b7 = 8837303



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 02 b7 d8 86 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 READ FPDMA QUEUED

61 01 08 28 2f 1d 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 WRITE FPDMA QUEUED

2f 00 01 10 00 00 e0 00 20d+07:56:00.000 READ LOG EXT

60 00 02 b7 d8 86 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 READ FPDMA QUEUED

61 01 08 28 2f 1d 40 00 20d+07:56:00.000 WRITE FPDMA QUEUED



SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1

Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error

# 1 Extended offline Self-test routine in progress 90% 1455 -

# 2 Short offline Self-test routine in progress 90% 1455 -

# 3 Short offline Completed without error 00% 3 -



SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1

SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS

1 0 0 Not_testing

2 0 0 Not_testing

3 0 0 Not_testing

4 0 0 Not_testing

5 0 0 Not_testing

Selective self-test flags (0x0):

After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.

If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.





