USB-RAID1 mit Raidon GR3680-SB3 und 2x WD Red 1TB gut??

-frank- / 8 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Eine Frage an die Experten hier. Ich möchte ein RAID1 statt einer normalen USB-Festplatte an meinen Win7-PC anschließen (ein NAS möchte ich nicht).

Ist "Raidon GR3680-SB3" (200 Euro) +

2x 1TB Platte "3,5-Zoll WD Red" (5400U/min, 64MB Cache, 3J Garantie, je 70 Euro)

eine sinnvolle Kombination?.

https://www.amazon.de/gp/product/B016XODAIA

https://www.amazon.de/gp/product/B00D74G9R4

Alpha13 -frank-

"ein NAS möchte ich nicht"

Warum?

Sowas macht man absolut immer per LAN, per USB ist das bestenfalls ne Krücke...

-frank- Alpha13

Das Netz läuft nicht stabil.

Das Netz müsste evtl. aufwändiger geschützt werden.

Die Platte wird nur von einem PC benutzt.

Da die Fritzbox in einer anderen Wohnung steht, müsste das NAS auch dorthin, was unerwünscht ist. Zweites Netzwerk als Alternative ist auch unerwünscht.

Alpha13 -frank-

http://www.anandtech.com/show/11597/terramaster-d2310-storage-enclosure-2x-2535-sata-to-usb-31-gen-2-type-c-mini-review

http://www.terra-master.com/html/de/article_read_1236.html

Würde Ich da wenn nehmen und die Western Digital Red 1TB ist natürlich absolut OK.

-frank- Alpha13

Danke für den Tipp, Alpha13!

Kannst Du aus dem Stegreif sagen, was die Vorteile des Terramaster gegenüber dem Raidon sind? Amazon verkaufte offensichtlich viel mehr Terramaster als Raidon - aber es gibt viel mehr Anbieter für den Raidon als den Terramaster.

Alpha13 -frank-

Besseres P/L-Verhältnis und schneller.

Zudem ist nicht nur das Display beim GR3680-SB3 überflüssig wie ein Kropf.

-frank- Alpha13

Gerade das Display war für mich ein Kaufargument, weil ich ja so auch ohne PC sehen kann, ob es den Platten gut geht. Denn was nutzt es, wenn ich nicht mitbekomme, wenn eine Platte ausfällt und ich dann mit einer Platte weiterarbeite bis die auch aufgibt. Sonst bin ich ja auf Software angewiesen, die mir auf dem PC zeigt, dass es einer Platte nicht gut geht - oder? Oder gibt der Terramaster ein Piepgeräusch o.ä. bei Plattendefekt von sich - von alleine ... ohne PC?

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
Alpha13 -frank-

Hard disk indicator

1. Red: The hard disk is faulty or is restoring data.
2. Blinking green: Reading or writing data.
3. Oﬀ: No hard disk detected.
4.Oﬀ: The HDD LED’s blink for about 10s and oﬀ when there
is no data transfer via D2-310.

http://dl.tcloudme.com/en/TerraMaster_User_Manual_for_D2-310_en.zip

Und mehr sagt dir das Display beim GR3680-SB3 auch nicht wirklich...

If one of the hard disks becomes faulty while the product is in RAID1, you can replace the faulty hard disk, and
data will be automatically recovered.
Note: While you are replacing the faulty hard disk, this product needs to remain powered on and connected
to the computer. The capacity of the new hard disk should be larger than or equal to that of the faulty hard
disk. The amount of time that data recovery takes depends on the capacity of the hard disk. It ranges from a
few hours to tens of hours. The product and the computer need to remain powered on during data recovery.

Das gilts dabei nur zu beachten.

-frank- Alpha13

Danke, das Manual (und Dein Auszug davon) hilft!! Etwas Lustiges am Rande: Das Video von dem Gerät auf Youtube zeigt, dass die LED orange sind.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WR0MYXxTbxM

Schade, dass ich eben bei Amazon nicht zugegriffen habe, da hatte mir Amazon 10min Zeit gegeben mit 10% Rabatt zu kaufen (keine Ahnung wieso - vielleicht um mich zu ködern, weil ich mir diverse NAS/DAS angesehen hatte)....

Der Terramaster-Verkäufer bei Amazon gibt sich bei der Beantwortung von Fragen auch sehr viel Mühe, das ist auch ein gutes Zeichen.

