+++"dolphin" unter opensuse 42.3 funktioniert nicht

Hallo,

das Menue geht auf und kracht kurze Zeit später zusammen.

Es tut sich nichts.

Der AUFRUF IM von "dolphin" kommt die Meldung:

----------------------------------------------------------

linux-5uuz:/home/dieter # dolphin

QStandardPaths: wrong ownership on runtime directory /run/user/1001, 1001 instead of 0

"Session bus not found

To circumvent this problem try the following command (with Linux and bash)

export $(dbus-launch)"

-----------------------------------------------------------

Danke und Gruß

Dieter