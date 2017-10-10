Alternative Betriebssysteme 1.398 Themen, 9.759 Beiträge

+++"dolphin" unter opensuse 42.3 funktioniert nicht

Hallo,

das Menue geht auf und kracht kurze Zeit später zusammen.

Es tut sich nichts.

Der AUFRUF IM von "dolphin" kommt die Meldung:

----------------------------------------------------------

linux-5uuz:/home/dieter # dolphin
QStandardPaths: wrong ownership on runtime directory /run/user/1001, 1001 instead of 0
"Session bus not found\nTo circumvent this problem try the following command (with Linux and bash)\nexport $(dbus-launch)"
-----------------------------------------------------------

Danke und Gruß

Dieter

"Ein Mensch erblickt das Licht der Welt, doch hat sich oft herausgestellt nach manchem trüb verbrachten Jahr, dass das der einz'ge Lichtblick war." (Eugen Roth)
