„uBlock Origin blockt nichts mehr“

https://www.deskmodder.de/blog/2019/02/16/google-aendert-vorgaben-zum-manifest-v3-im-chrome-zugunsten-der-adblocker/

Coincidentally, a Chrome 72 upgrade seems to break ad blockers in a way that they can’t see or block analytics anymore if the web page uses a service worker

https://hub.packtpub.com/google-chrome-developers-clarify-the-speculations-around-manifest-v3-after-a-study-nullifies-their-performance-hit-argument/

Chrome nimmt man halt definitiv nicht und Google will um jeden Preis Kohle machen!