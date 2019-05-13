Werbung nein danke - Ad- und Script-Blocker 22 Themen, 299 Beiträge

uBlock Origin blockt nichts mehr

Hallo,

ich nutze uBlock in Google Chrome. Ohne das ich was verändert habe, blockt er seit 2 Tagen so gut wie nichts mehr. 

Weiß jemand woran das liegen könnte ? 

Alpha13 ObelixSB

„uBlock Origin blockt nichts mehr“

https://www.deskmodder.de/blog/2019/02/16/google-aendert-vorgaben-zum-manifest-v3-im-chrome-zugunsten-der-adblocker/

Coincidentally, a Chrome 72 upgrade seems to break ad blockers in a way that they can’t see or block analytics anymore if the web page uses a service worker

https://hub.packtpub.com/google-chrome-developers-clarify-the-speculations-around-manifest-v3-after-a-study-nullifies-their-performance-hit-argument/

Chrome nimmt man halt definitiv nicht und Google will um jeden Preis Kohle machen!

