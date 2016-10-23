„Lenovo T500 - 32 oder 64 Bit“

Hallo , habe hier einen T500 mit 4 GB RAM
......läuft auf dem Teil eine 64 Bit Version von einem BS ?
Gruß
Hallo,
die 64 Bit Version läuft! 64 Bit verbrauchen aber mehr RAM.
Gruß
Kurz: Ja!
Treiber:
http://support.lenovo.com/de/en/products/Laptops-and-netbooks/ThinkPad-T-Series-laptops/ThinkPad-T500?tabName=Downloads&linkTrack=Mast:SubNav:Support:Drivers%20and%20Software|Drivers%20and%20Software
Hardwareübersicht:
http://www.notebookcheck.com/Test-Lenovo-Thinkpad-T500-Notebook.11940.0.html