Lenovo T500 - 32 oder 64 Bit

frankzz / 2 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo , habe hier einen T500 mit  4 GB RAM

......läuft auf dem Teil eine 64 Bit Version von einem BS ?

Gruß

jofri62 frankzz

„Lenovo T500 - 32 oder 64 Bit“

Hallo,

die 64 Bit Version läuft! 64 Bit verbrauchen aber mehr RAM.

Gruß

giana0212 frankzz

„Lenovo T500 - 32 oder 64 Bit“

Kurz: Ja!

Treiber:

http://support.lenovo.com/de/en/products/Laptops-and-netbooks/ThinkPad-T-Series-laptops/ThinkPad-T500?tabName=Downloads&linkTrack=Mast:SubNav:Support:Drivers%20and%20Software|Drivers%20and%20Software

Hardwareübersicht:

http://www.notebookcheck.com/Test-Lenovo-Thinkpad-T500-Notebook.11940.0.html

Ein Irrtum dieser Zeit ist es, Glück mit Besitz zu verwechseln.
