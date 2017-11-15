Universal Apps on Windows 10 IOT

Hi all,

I know that Windows 10 IOT on Raspi does not support Win32 apps, but can I install Windows Universal apps (metro/store/modern apps)? In particular the Plex client, which seems to run fine on regular Windows 10 (x86), and supposedly supports ARM.

I have purchased a Raspi 2 and was going to install RasPlex on it, but it uses OpenElec and for me Windows would be a more friendly environment.

Or is installing store apps just not the kind of thing Windows 10 IOT is meant for?

