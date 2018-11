„Spoofing“

Anzeige bringt mMn rein gar nix.

Hab ich schon öfter mal bekommen. Einfach ignorieren. Da passiert nix.

Immer ne gefakte e-mail Adresse. Meistens die Eigene.

Zu 99,9 % haben die keine Rat Software und keinen Trojaner auf dem Rechner

und somit auch keinen Zugriff auf irgendwelche Daten!

Sie spielen halt mit der Angst der User, und so manch einer zahlt dann doch.



Das Passwort aus unterem Text war wirklich ein Passwort das ich bei diversen Online-Shops verwendet hatte. Es war aber zu keiner Zeit das Passwort meiner e-mail Adresse.

Leider werden immer wieder Datenbanken von Shops gehackt.

Ich konnte aber nicht genau zuordnen welchem Shop oder Seite ich das zu "verdanken habe"

So oder so ähnlich sieht der Text in der Regel aus:

Hello! I'm a programmer who cracked your email account and device about half year ago. You entered a password on one of the insecure site you visited, and I catched it. Your password from (e-mail Adresse gelöscht) on moment of crack: (PW gelöscht) Of course you can will change your password, or already made it. But it doesn't matter, my rat software update it every time. Please don't try to contact me or find me, it is impossible, since I sent you an email from your email account. Through your e-mail, I uploaded malicious code to your Operation System. I saved all of your contacts with friends, colleagues, relatives and a complete history of visits to the Internet resources. Also I installed a rat software on your device and long tome spying for you. You are not my only victim, I usually lock devices and ask for a ransom. But I was struck by the sites of intimate content that you very often visit. I am in shock of your reach fantasies! Wow! I've never seen anything like this! I did not even know that SUCH content could be so exciting! So, when you had fun on intime sites (you know what I mean!) I made screenshot with using my program from your camera of yours device. After that, I jointed them to the content of the currently viewed site. Will be funny when I send these photos to your contacts! And if your relatives see it? BUT I'm sure you don't want it. I definitely would not want to ... I will not do this if you pay me a little amount. I think $820 is a nice price for it! I accept only Bitcoins. My BTC wallet: (gelöscht) If you have difficulty with this - Ask Google "how to make a payment on a bitcoin wallet". It's easy. After receiving the above amount, all your data will be immediately removed automatically. My virus will also will be destroy itself from your operating system. My Trojan have auto alert, after this email is looked, I will be know it! You have 2 days (48 hours) for make a payment. If this does not happen - all your contacts will get crazy shots with your dirty life! And so that you do not obstruct me, your device will be locked (also after 48 hours) Do not take this frivolously! This is the last warning! Various security services or antiviruses won't help you for sure (I have already collected all your data). Here are the recommendations of a professional: Antiviruses do not help against modern malicious code. Just do not enter your passwords on unsafe sites! I hope you will be prudent. Bye.