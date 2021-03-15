„Neuer PC“

Hallo,
gerade den hier gefunden, ist das etwas?
PPC Gamer Bundle Blaze 50 Core i5-10400F 16GB RAM GTX 1650 Super Win 10 29 Zoll Monitor Gaming Combo
|PPC
|Modell:
|Blaze 50
|Typ:
|Gaming PC Tower
|Gehäsue:
|Pure Base 500 Window
|Herstellernummer:
|50B104F16-511T-G165eDW-WP
|System
|Prozessor:
|Intel Core i5-10400F / 6 x 2,9 GHz Turboboost bis 4,3GHz
|Arbeitsspeicher:
|16 GB RAM DDR4-2666 Crucial (2x8GB 4Slots max 128GB)
|Festplatte:
|512 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
|Grafik:
|nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super mit 4GB
|Laufwerk:
|ext. DVD Brenner
|Netzteil:
|Thermaltake Smart RGB 600W 80+
|Software / OS
|Betriebssystem:
|Original Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
|Antivirenprogramm:
|ESET Multi Device Security Jahreslizenz (3 Geräte)
|Anschlüsse
|3 x USB 2.0 (1 x vorne)
|1 x USB 3.0 (vorne)
|4 x USB 3.1 (2 x Gen2)
|1 x S/PDIF (optisch)
|1 x LAN
|5 x Audio-Anschlüsse (hinten) / 1 x HD Audio I/O (vorne)
|3 x DisplayPort
|1 x HDMI
|Zubehör
|Monitor:
|LG 29 UM 59-P 29 Zoll Full HD + 5ms 75Hz 2x HDMI
|Tastatur/Maus:
|KC 3001 Gaming Combo Kabelgebunden
|Zustand
|Neuware
|Lieferumfang
|
Gaming PC 'Blaze 50 ' PPC Edition + Stromkabel + Monitor + Tastatur/Maus
Original Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
ESET Multi Device Security
Rechnung mit ausgewiesener MwSt.
12 Monate Garantie - frustfrei
Wir als preiswertePC.de sind überzeugt von der Qualität unserer Produkte, dass wir Ihnen bei einem Defekt über die gesetzliche Gewährleistung hinaus innerhalb von 12 Monaten nach Ihrem Kauf volle Garantie(*) anbieten – einfach, kulant und frustfrei.