Neuer PC

ritrei / 3 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo,

gerade den hier gefunden, ist das etwas?

PPC Gamer Bundle Blaze 50 Core i5-10400F 16GB RAM GTX 1650 Super Win 10 29 Zoll Monitor Gaming Combo

PPC
Modell: Blaze 50
Typ: Gaming PC Tower
Gehäsue: Pure Base 500 Window
Herstellernummer: 50B104F16-511T-G165eDW-WP
System
Prozessor: Intel Core i5-10400F / 6 x 2,9 GHz Turboboost bis 4,3GHz
Arbeitsspeicher: 16 GB RAM DDR4-2666 Crucial (2x8GB 4Slots max 128GB)
Festplatte: 512 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
Grafik: nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super mit 4GB
Laufwerk: ext. DVD Brenner
Netzteil: Thermaltake Smart RGB 600W 80+
Software / OS
Betriebssystem: Original Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
Antivirenprogramm:  ESET Multi Device Security Jahreslizenz (3 Geräte)
Anschlüsse
3 x USB 2.0 (1 x vorne)
1 x USB 3.0 (vorne)
4 x USB 3.1 (2 x Gen2)
1 x S/PDIF (optisch)
1 x LAN
5 x Audio-Anschlüsse (hinten) / 1 x HD Audio I/O (vorne)
3 x DisplayPort
1 x HDMI
Zubehör
Monitor: LG 29 UM 59-P 29 Zoll Full HD + 5ms 75Hz 2x HDMI
Tastatur/Maus: KC 3001 Gaming Combo Kabelgebunden
Zustand
Neuware
Lieferumfang
Gaming PC 'Blaze 50 '  PPC Edition + Stromkabel + Monitor + Tastatur/Maus
 Original Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
 ESET Multi Device Security
 Rechnung mit ausgewiesener MwSt.

12 Monate Garantie - frustfrei

Wir als preiswertePC.de sind überzeugt von der Qualität unserer Produkte, dass wir Ihnen bei einem Defekt über die gesetzliche Gewährleistung hinaus innerhalb von 12 Monaten nach Ihrem Kauf volle Garantie(*) anbieten – einfach, kulant und frustfrei.

Zu unseren Garantiebestimmunge

Borlander ritrei

„Neuer PC“

Ich kopiere mal eben die Anforderungen aus Deinem anderen Thread hierein:

Hallo, an alle Experten, würde mir gerne einen neuen PC zusammenbauen, habe ich früher immer gemacht, bin leider nicht mehr auf dem Laufenden was die CPU u.s.w. angeht.

Bin Rentner, also kann ich auch keine großen Sprünge machen. Sollte zu gebrauchen sein für Büro, Foto Bearbeitung Videoschnitt und Simulationsspiele.

Er sollte eine SSD Festplatte haben min 500 GB  eine vernünftige Grafikkarte, Soundkarte und einem dem heutigen Standard entsprechender Hardware.

Ein DVD-Brenner vernünftiges Mainboard

Eines sollte er sein, sehr leise, mein jetziger ist eine Katastrophe 

Das Ganze zu einem Preis von ca. 900 € geht das?

Wäre dankbar hier eine gute Beratung und Empfehlung zu erhalten.

Noch eine Frage dazu, kann ich mein WIN 10, welches ich damals kostenlos installieren konnte,hatte ein gekauftes WIN 8, mit nehmen.

Schon mal vieeeelen Dank im Voraus.

Alpha13 ritrei

„Neuer PC“

https://www.preiswertepc.de/detail/index/sArticle/59676

https://www.hardwareluxx.de/index.php/artikel/hardware/gehaeuse/50777-be-quiet-pure-base-500-im-test-ideales-silentgehaeuse-fuer-preisbewusste-kaeufer.html?start=6

Kann man da im Prinzip schon nehmen, nur geben die das Mainboard nicht an und da würde Ich nachfragen.

Billiger bekommst du was vergleichbares aktuell definitiv nicht und es ist ne absolut schlechte Zeit ne neue Kiste zu kaufen und nicht nur wegen Corona.

Borlander ritrei

„Neuer PC“

Optionen

Brauchst Du denn auch zwingend einen neuen Monitor wie im Bundle?

