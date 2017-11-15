Hardware Input into "Desktop" Sound

Hello everybody,

first of all I tried to search for my problem, but I can't find any solution.

The interesting thing is, that it worked before and I don't know what I'm doing wrong. Maybe anybody could help me.

I'm using VoiceMeeter Banana on 2 PCs that are linked with 2 optical cables. I'm trying to send my sound from PC 1 to PC 2, that works fine with the hardware input on PC 2. Before my settings of PC 2 crashed, I don't know why, but I plugged out my default output, I got the Hardware sound set up as "Desktop Audio". This is great for OBS Studio. The problem is, that I can't remember what settings need to be done.

If I setup ops studio with VoiceMeeter Banana as default, I don't get any sound of the hardware input 2.



Does anybody have any idea?



Thanks for your help.

I didn't find the right solution from the internet.

References:

https://forum.vb-audio.com/viewtopic.php?t=431

whiteboard animation