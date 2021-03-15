Allgemeines 21.840 Themen, 145.348 Beiträge

Neuer PC

Hallo,

gerade den hier gefunden, ist das etwas?

PPC Gamer Bundle Blaze 50 Core i5-10400F 16GB RAM GTX 1650 Super Win 10 29 Zoll Monitor Gaming Combo

PPC
Modell: Blaze 50
Typ: Gaming PC Tower
Gehäsue: Pure Base 500 Window
Herstellernummer: 50B104F16-511T-G165eDW-WP
System
Prozessor: Intel Core i5-10400F / 6 x 2,9 GHz Turboboost bis 4,3GHz
Arbeitsspeicher: 16 GB RAM DDR4-2666 Crucial (2x8GB 4Slots max 128GB)
Festplatte: 512 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
Grafik: nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super mit 4GB
Laufwerk: ext. DVD Brenner
Netzteil: Thermaltake Smart RGB 600W 80+
Software / OS
Betriebssystem: Original Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
Antivirenprogramm:  ESET Multi Device Security Jahreslizenz (3 Geräte)
Anschlüsse
3 x USB 2.0 (1 x vorne)
1 x USB 3.0 (vorne)
4 x USB 3.1 (2 x Gen2)
1 x S/PDIF (optisch)
1 x LAN
5 x Audio-Anschlüsse (hinten) / 1 x HD Audio I/O (vorne)
3 x DisplayPort
1 x HDMI
Zubehör
Monitor: LG 29 UM 59-P 29 Zoll Full HD + 5ms 75Hz 2x HDMI
Tastatur/Maus: KC 3001 Gaming Combo Kabelgebunden
Zustand
Neuware
Lieferumfang
Gaming PC 'Blaze 50 '  PPC Edition + Stromkabel + Monitor + Tastatur/Maus
 Original Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
 ESET Multi Device Security
 Rechnung mit ausgewiesener MwSt.

12 Monate Garantie - frustfrei

Wir als preiswertePC.de sind überzeugt von der Qualität unserer Produkte, dass wir Ihnen bei einem Defekt über die gesetzliche Gewährleistung hinaus innerhalb von 12 Monaten nach Ihrem Kauf volle Garantie(*) anbieten – einfach, kulant und frustfrei.

Zu unseren Garantiebestimmunge

