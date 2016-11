„sandisk usb-stick 3.0 extreme 32 gb“

-FIX-

1) grab your SanDisk Extreme and slowly, but not completely, instert it into the USB 3.0 Port.

2) Make sure the USB stick is NOT COMPLETELY INSIDE THE PORT.

3) As you're inserting the stick into the port, the LED in the USB drive should turn on. From here a couple of things can happen

4) option 1: The LED will begin to blink. This means that the USB drive has been detected by your computer and is fully functional

option 2: The LED of the drive will stay on and not blink: try re-doing steps 1-3.

If the LED of the Flashdrive remains on once halfway inserted to the USB port, try inserting it completely into the USB port.

