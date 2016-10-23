Festplatten - Prüfen, optimieren, Probleme lösen 19.115 Themen, 103.939 Beiträge

Verfolgung starten Optionen

Notebook erkennt keine Boot Devices

Hewal / 2 Antworten / Baumansicht Nickles

Hallo miteinaner,

hab hier ein Notebook, welches die Boot Devices nicht anzeigt (DVD, SSD usw.). Im Bios werden zwar die beiden Laufwerke erkannt, aber kann kein Gerät zum Booten auswählen.

Auch wenn ich beim Booten F7 drücke, erscheint zwar das Bootmenü, aber es sind keine Laufwerke zum Auswählen. 

Notebook: Exone Mobile Business 1720.

Das Problem trat übrigens erst auf, als ich im Bios Load "Optimized Defaults" ausgewählt habe. Zuvor hat das Notebook mit Windows 10 über die SSD problemlos gebootet.

Ich bin ratlos, habt ihr eine Idee, was da los ist?

Grüße

Bewertung dieses Beitrages
Nickles /forum/festplatten-pruefen-optimieren-probleme-loesen/2016/notebook-erkennt-keine-boot-devices-539190247.html 0 3 von 5
Schreibfehler sind specialeffects meiner Tastatur.
bei Antwort benachrichtigen
jo kurt Hewal

„Notebook erkennt keine Boot Devices“

Optionen

hallo,

schau bitte ob du im bios die bootmethode auf uefi und secureboot umstellen kannst.

lg jo kurt

bei Antwort benachrichtigen
andy11 Hewal

„Notebook erkennt keine Boot Devices“

Optionen

Komisch. Bootplatte wird doch immer gefunden, außer man schließt sie aus.

https://www.exone.de/service/technik/technik-wiki/aenderung-der-standard-bootreihenfolge

Hat das Book einen sog. Sicherheitschip? Andy

Du musst Dich mit den Ohren Deiner Feinde hören. Und meinen Feinden will ich möglichst wenig Freude machen. Edda Moser
bei Antwort benachrichtigen