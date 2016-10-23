„Notebook erkennt keine Boot Devices“

Hallo miteinaner,
hab hier ein Notebook, welches die Boot Devices nicht anzeigt (DVD, SSD usw.). Im Bios werden zwar die beiden Laufwerke erkannt, aber kann kein Gerät zum Booten auswählen.
Auch wenn ich beim Booten F7 drücke, erscheint zwar das Bootmenü, aber es sind keine Laufwerke zum Auswählen.
Notebook: Exone Mobile Business 1720.
Das Problem trat übrigens erst auf, als ich im Bios Load "Optimized Defaults" ausgewählt habe. Zuvor hat das Notebook mit Windows 10 über die SSD problemlos gebootet.
Ich bin ratlos, habt ihr eine Idee, was da los ist?
Grüße